Buffalo's Khalil Mack among seven in play to be first pick in draft

Watkins and Robinson seem to be the longest shots among those seven to go No. 1, especially if Houston keeps the pick. The Texans need a quarterback, but pairing another high-caliber pass rusher such as Clowney or Mack with current Houston star J.J. Watt would cause angst among every offensive coordinator the Texans will face in 2014. NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock has said he would take Mack No. 1.