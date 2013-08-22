Buffalo LB Khalil Mack continues to draw raves from NFL scouts

But Mack didn't receive as much acclaim from the recruiting analysts or college programs; Buffalo was his only official recruiting visit and going by 247sports.com's composite recruiting rankings, he was the consensus No. 143 player in Florida in that recruiting cycle. Worth noting: Jacksonville Jaguars rookie safety Jonathan Cyprien, who attended FIU and was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft, was No. 138, and Kent State running back Dri Archer was No. 140.