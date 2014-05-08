Buffalo-bound WR Sammy Watkins says he's ready for snow

NEW YORK -- Sammy Watkins might be ready handle NFL defensive backs, but is the Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick ready to play in the snow?
Watkins was asked about the snowy conditions in Buffalo, and indicated he was undaunted by the inevitably frigid conditions he'll have to play through in late-season action.
"At Clemson, I saw a lot of snow this year. I can play in the cold. I've been playing in the cold for three years," Watkins said.
Mack, by contrast, will be trading his snow boots for sunglasses in moving from the University of Buffalo to play for the Oakland Raiders. The two were chosen with back-to-back picks at Nos. 4 and 5 overall. And Mack, a South Florida native, didn't sound sorry to be letting Watkins take his place in Buffalo.
"He'd better get ready," Mack said. "It's about to get real."
As long as Watkins can thaw out a Buffalo passing offense that ranked just 28th in the NFL last season, the snow might not be such a bother, anyway.