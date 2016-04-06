Buffalo Bills doing homework on draft's top quarterbacks

Bills general manager Doug Whaley made it clear from the outset this draft season that he's open to drafting a quarterback.
Smokescreens are prevalent this time of year in the NFL, but if the club isn't serious about selecting a quarterback, it's going to great lengths to create a mirage.
Consider ...
» The Bills dined with Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch on Tuesday night and offensive coordinator Greg Roman was present for Lynch's pro day Wednesday.
» They'll also visit with Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook and Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
» Whaley attended the pro day of Stanford's Kevin Hogan the day after he witnessed Goff's pro-day workout and called Hogan the most pro-ready QB for the Bills.
» The Buffalo News' Tyler Dunne reports that the Bills visited the North Dakota State campus -- home to arguably the draft's top QB, Carson Wentz -- more than any other team last year.
Barring a trade up, Goff and Wentz won't be available when Buffalo is on the clock at No. 19. It's possible that Lynch, who's considered the No. 3 QB in this year'd draft, will still be available, although it's far from a certainty. Goff, Wentz and Lynch are the only QBs widely classified as worthy of a first-round pick this year.
It's more likely that if the Bills do decide to pick a QB, they'll take one at some point after Round 1, but the team seems to be preparing for any QB scenario that might present itself.