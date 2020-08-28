Budda Baker's contract furthers NFL trend; plus, why the Chargers are better off with Tyrod Taylor and much more

The Gurley plan. Dirk Koetter's proposed usage plan for Todd Gurley should be music to the ears of Falcons fans. The veteran offensive coordinator aims to give the two-time first-team All-Pro 15-to-25 touches a week as part of a game plan to energize an underachieving offense that averaged just 23.8 points per game in 2019 despite having a former MVP at quarterback and multiple five-star playmakers on the perimeter (SEE: Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley).

Although there are concerns about whether Gurley's knee can hold up with a heavy workload, the Falcons' commitment to feeding him the ball is sensible based on his potential impact on the offense. Since Gurley entered the league in 2015, his teams are 21-1 when he finishes the game with at least 20 touches. Moreover, his teams are undefeated (12-0) when he totals 25-plus touches in a game.

As a dynamic playmaker with a slashing running style, soft hands and polished receiving skills, Gurley is a three-down back capable of "100-plus" production (scrimmage yards) when healthy. The sixth-year pro is a scoring machine with an efficient track record for getting the ball into the paint (64 red-zone scores on 259 red-zone touches over 73 career games). In today's shootout league, Gurley's scoring prowess not only adds pop to the Falcons' offense, but it could help them re-emerge as serious contenders in the NFC.

Rosen realism. I love Josh Rosen's mentality heading into his third season as a pro. The Miami Dolphins' presumptive QB3, behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa, is focusing on improving his overall game, as opposed to getting caught up in the rat race.

"Maybe my mindset will change in some point in the future, but I'm not really focused as much on winning a job as I am just getting better," Rosen said, via ESPN. "I was drafted in the first round, and I think people around the league still think I can play to a certain extent. Whenever that opportunity comes, wherever it comes, I just want to be prepared for it. Because they're few and far between. I didn't do great with the two I already had. Not many people get third chances. I'm definitely going to seize the opportunity when it comes."

As a former No. 10 overall pick, Rosen will likely get another bite of the apple, based on his pedigree and lofty draft status, but he will need to make the most of it or he could be destined for a career as a lifelong backup.