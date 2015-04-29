Bud Dupree says he's climbing draft boards on own merit

CHICAGO -- Bud Dupree is considered among the fastest risers in the 2015 NFL Draft, but when it comes to the reason for his ascent, the former Kentucky star pass rusher doesn't want to hear about Shane Ray and Randy Gregory. Ray and Gregory were once considered likely top-10 picks at the same position, but after Gregory failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ray was cited for marijuana possession earlier this week, the teams in need of a pass rusher in the first round could be looking elsewhere.