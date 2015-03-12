Bud Dupree has spoken to 49ers, Bengals, Chargers

"Bud brings an awful lot of value to a team," Stoops said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "The biggest thing is he's a great person, a great team player. Everybody, no matter what organization you're in, you need good people in the locker room and that are competitive and want to win. And he's a winner. He's a great guy, great leader, but he's extremely versatile. You've heard me talk about it over and over again, but he is. He's a guy that brings great value because for us, he could have played Sam (strongside linebacker), Mike (middle), Will (weakside) or Jack (end/outside hybrid). Or if we were in four down, he could have played either end. That's the truth, and he could play it at an All-SEC level. If you can play at the SEC and play at a high level at all those positions, I think there's definitely a good spot for you in the NFL. I think that's just seeing which team what's to go in on him as high as they do, but I'm sure he is not going to last long."