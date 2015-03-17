Bud Dupree, Byron Jones primed to climb up NFL draft boards

Published: Mar 17, 2015 at 12:24 PM

The 2015 NFL Draft is still well over a month away, and that means there's plenty of time for teams across the league to change their draft boards heading into Chicago.

» Eight greenest prospects with highest upside

With that in mind, NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" crew examined a few players who could be poised to rise quickly in the draft as the pro-day circuit continues to whirl and teams dig into tape even more.

For NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway, one player who stood out was Kentucky edge rusher Bud Dupree, whom Conway says could be primed to go higher than expected in a few weeks.

"I look at his size, number one -- he's one of the bigger pass rushers," Conway said. "And when you look at his speed, he's probably second-fastest to Vic Beasley."

Dupree is rated as Mike Mayock's No. 5 edge rusher in the draft and is already starting to see his draft projection go higher on NFL.com mock drafts. Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly recently projected him at No. 12 overall, and it's possible others will jump on the Dupree bandwagon soon, too.

Dupree isn't the only one rising fast. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks combine workout wonder Byron Jones from UConn could see his stock take off.

"Some unbelievable numbers at the combine, rare performance there. This is a solid player on tape," said Jeremiah. "He had a shoulder injury and missed some time, but he has good tape. You couple that with a good workout and a huge position of need in the NFL, and he's primed to climb."

Jones jumped out of the gym in Indianapolis, and it seems he is well prepared to jump into the late first round or early second round based on the buzz surrounding him.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW