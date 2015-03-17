Bud Dupree, Byron Jones primed to climb up NFL draft boards

The 2015 NFL Draft is still well over a month away, and that means there's plenty of time for teams across the league to change their draft boards heading into Chicago.
With that in mind, NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" crew examined a few players who could be poised to rise quickly in the draft as the pro-day circuit continues to whirl and teams dig into tape even more.
For NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway, one player who stood out was Kentucky edge rusher Bud Dupree, whom Conway says could be primed to go higher than expected in a few weeks.
"I look at his size, number one -- he's one of the bigger pass rushers," Conway said. "And when you look at his speed, he's probably second-fastest to Vic Beasley."
Dupree is rated as Mike Mayock's No. 5 edge rusher in the draft and is already starting to see his draft projection go higher on NFL.com mock drafts. Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly recently projected him at No. 12 overall, and it's possible others will jump on the Dupree bandwagon soon, too.
Dupree isn't the only one rising fast. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks combine workout wonder Byron Jones from UConn could see his stock take off.
"Some unbelievable numbers at the combine, rare performance there. This is a solid player on tape," said Jeremiah. "He had a shoulder injury and missed some time, but he has good tape. You couple that with a good workout and a huge position of need in the NFL, and he's primed to climb."
Jones jumped out of the gym in Indianapolis, and it seems he is well prepared to jump into the late first round or early second round based on the buzz surrounding him.