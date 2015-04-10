 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bud Dupree, Ali Marpet among prospects who raised draft stock

Published: Apr 10, 2015 at 07:26 AM

Florida State cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested last week on a DUI charge. A few weeks before that, Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregoryadmitted to NFL Media's Kimberly Jones that he'd tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In both cases, a player put his own draft stock in the crosshairs and risked doing a half-decade's worth of damage to his bank account. Both players could provide a lesson to those going through this four-month process in the future: There's often more bad than good that can come out of the run-up to the NFL draft.

See, players can affect where they're picked during this period in which no one actually plays a snap. It just doesn't happen how you think it does.

Do something really dumb, and yes, teams will go in and re-evaluate you. But the on-field stuff? The hay is largely in the barn on that once the players exchange shoulder pads and cleats for spandex and track spikes. An illusion might be created (for entertainment purposes) that NFL teams' draft boards are as volatile as the stock market, but the truth is somewhere else.

One NFC exec explained, via text, that players can help themselves "a little, but tape and live exposure is the main thing. Interviews, workouts and pro days just confirm or call for more investigation. ... Not a lot of wholesale changes on any guy. Guys may have moved a half a round or a round, when you say they've really helped themselves."

"Juniors have more volatility before and after (the season), and then still can make jumps," added a college scouting director for another team. "Top-round guys can improve maybe a round; lower-level guys tend to make bigger jumps, because there's less of a consensus. ... (But) a lot of it is the media catching up to names they didn't know."

And what of even the best performances?

"We value the spring less and less," said a college scout from an AFC team. "The specialized training really makes it where if a kid doesn't blow out the workout, it's a flag. Otherwise, nothing really changes, for the most part, other than with some underclassmen, due to limited exposure in the process."

That said, there are some guys who actually do help themselves during this time, moving the needle or changing perceptions with a noteworthy performance in workouts or interviews. So with the pro-day circuit wrapped up and teams ready to close ranks and work through internal draft meetings, it's a good time to re-set and -- while keeping all of the above in mind -- look at a few players who legitimately boosted their prospects over the past few months.

Below are 10 "risers" (presented in alphabetical order) gathered from a pool of GMs, college directors and scouts who've been on the pre-draft trail:

Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson

Fellow Clemson product Vic Beasley gets the attention, but Anthony's stock took a bigger jump, as the three-year Tiger starter had the third-fastest 40-yard-dash time and the second-fastest short-shuttle time among linebackers in Indy, then looked athletic in drills at Clemson's pro day. This year's class isn't great for inside 'backers, and Anthony has taken advantage of that fact, vaulting into the early-to-mid second-round range.

A.J. Cann, OG/C, South Carolina

Cann's testing numbers weren't great, but his ability to move stood out during the on-field drills at South Carolina's pro day, as did his flexibility to play at center. The functional athleticism Cann has to play his position is key, as is his strength; he posted 30 reps on the bench at his pro day. Line coaches are intrigued, and Cann could sneak into the second round.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami

Sometimes I'll get an unsolicited text from an evaluator about a prospect. It's rare that it happens because of a guy's 40 time, but it happened during Dorsett's pro day, when he posted not one but *two* 40s in the 4.2-second range. That kind of speed gives Dorsett a shot at going in the first round, and gets the minds of coaches (who enter the evaluation process in January) racing.

Bud Dupree, OLB/DE, Kentucky

Dupree stood out in Indy by posting a 4.56 40 at 6-foot-4 and 269 pounds, but really, his work through the offseason gauntlet has been outstanding end-to-end. And that includes the interviews, during which clubs found this freak athlete to be a great kid. Because of his athleticism, makeup and on-field motor, teams feel like they can work with him, even if he's a little raw. So he's now in play in the top 10.

D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida

Ask five different teams to identify the draft's best offensive lineman, and you might get five different answers -- with Humphries' name being among them. He played in the 280s last year at Florida, but he checked in at 307 pounds at the combine and his pro day while maintaining his athleticism and outstanding feet. In doing so, Humphries provided hope that in an NFL program, he'd be able carry that weight, drawing consideration on the fringes of the top 10.

Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut

When you set a world record at the combine, as Jones did in the broad jump, you're going to draw some attention -- and Jones has. He missed the end of his senior year with a shoulder injury, but his freakish athleticism and rock-solid size for his position (6-1, 199) has more than made up for that. Regarded as a second-rounder coming into the process, he's got a good shot at the end of Round 1 now.

Ali Marpet, OL, Hobart

A Division III prospect who's been one of the more interesting stories of the draft season, Marpet proved to be athletic at the combine, posting a sub-5.0 40 at 307 pounds, and he's shown position flexibility. Marpet has also been impressive in meetings with line coaches. With his combination of intelligence and ability, he might be a center long-term -- and a good value in the third or fourth round.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Central Florida

Perriman is the kind of prospect that some see as a top-20 type (with off-the-charts testing numbers to back that up) and others wouldn't draft in the first two rounds. Perriman (6-2, 212) ran a 4.25 40 at his pro day, which puts him in Dorsett's neighborhood -- with a lot more size. He's viewed by some as a project, but there's a lot to work with here.

Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State

The safety crop is lacking behind Alabama's Landon Collins, but Randall is one who's helped himself. The former junior college transfer ran a 4.46 40 at the combine, and he drew comparisons to 49ers 2014 first-rounder Jimmie Ward, because of his ability to come down and cover in the slot in nickel and dime looks. Randall has put himself in play in the second round.

Quinten Rollins, DB, Miami (Ohio)

Rollins played four years of basketball in Oxford before suiting up for the football team last fall -- and he went on to become the MAC Defensive Player of the Year. His speed (4.57 40 at the combine) is a concern, but he's been outstanding in workouts, showing real potential to develop as a defensive back. There are some who believe he could become an outstanding safety in time.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 