Bud Dupree, Ali Marpet among prospects who raised draft stock

Ask five different teams to identify the draft's best offensive lineman, and you might get five different answers -- with Humphries' name being among them. He played in the 280s last year at Florida, but he checked in at 307 pounds at the combine and his pro day while maintaining his athleticism and outstanding feet. In doing so, Humphries provided hope that in an NFL program, he'd be able carry that weight, drawing consideration on the fringes of the top 10.