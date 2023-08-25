Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Trask's preseason play -- and the glowing reviews from the coaches -- adds intrigue to the situation. If the staff truly believes what it's said regarding Trask -- and it's not all just smoke -- should Mayfield stub his toe early in the season and the Bucs struggle, there could be a swift QB change.

Consider how Canales responded when asked if he's surprised by how many Mayfield skeptics there are:

"I think it's merited to some extent, having been bounced around a couple times," he said. "Whatever the circumstances were, it's real. ... You had the shoulder deal there. If you look at his whole career -- I think all of us have kind of followed it -- first pick overall, [he] wouldn't say this is exactly how I saw it going. I think the skepticism is warranted, [but] I don't care about it. I think, 'What is this play and where does the ball go first,' that's all I care about. 'What's this run play, get us to the best one here,' and he's doing all of those things great. For me, I feel a level of comfort with [him] handling the offense. Hopefully he's not listening and feeling like he has to prove anything to anybody but himself."

Canales is correct in his assessment. Mayfield has struggled at times, particularly under pressure, which has led to clubs moving on from him. The OC also isn't wrong that none of it matters if Mayfield salvages his career with a big season in Tampa. But Canales didn't have to say any of it. He could have just leaned on, "Every player is questioned by you guys in the media; we have a lot of faith in Baker."