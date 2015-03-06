Bucs GM praises Jameis Winston after visit to club facility

Published: Mar 06, 2015 at 06:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was impressed by Jameis Winston during the former Florida State quarterback's visit to the club's facilities. But with eight weeks to go before the 2015 NFL Draft, the club's investigation into whether Winston is the right man to shape the future of the franchise isn't nearly finished.

» Draft winds: Rumors connecting prospects, NFL teams

"He's lively, he's engaging, he's incredibly smart," Licht said in a video on buccaneers.com chronicling Winston's visit. "He confirmed all the things we thought about him going into this process, but the process isn't done."

The former Heisman Trophy winner is thought to be a strong possibility as the club's No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers have a need at the quarterback position and, having come from a pro style offense, Winston's learning curve in the NFL could be a shorter one than the draft's other top quarterback prospect, Marcus Mariota of Oregon.

Winston meets veteran receiver Vincent Jackson in the video, and apparently met with plenty of others.

"We had him in here for a full day, and he met with a lot of people," Licht said.

Winston's message to each?

"I just want them to know I am human, and I'm a great person, and this smile isn't fake," Winston said.

What's fake and what's real about Winston will be the subject of detailed investigations by any club interested in drafting him. Various questions about his character make him a potential risk as a first-round pick, but this is the second time the Bucs have shown at least cautious optimism about Winston's maturity level, having also done so at the NFL Scouting Combine.

At the very least, we know the club's look into Winston has included some communication with FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.