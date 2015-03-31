Bucs GM Jason Licht praises Jameis Winston at pro day

If Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston showed anything at his pro-day workout Tuesday to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pause about making him the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft, general manager Jason Licht wasn't showing it. In fact, Licht offered a glowing assessment of the former Heisman Trophy winner's performance, despite other reviews that were, well, less than glowing.
"Very good. Excellent. Had a great day. ... This was outstanding," Licht said, according to joebucsfan.com. "He threw a full nine innings."
A "full nine innings" translated to a lengthy script of 102 passes that gave NFL coaches and scouts a significantly longer look than what quarterbacks typically provide in a pro-day setting. Winston went well past what is normal (60-70 throws) and threw a wide variety of pass routes.
Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter were also on hand for the workout.
From the comments made by Bucs coaches and executives at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, to the NFL Annual Meeting last week in Phoenix, to Tallahassee on Tuesday, the club has made no effort to stem speculation that it is leaning toward picking Winston No. 1 overall.
Licht also believes the extended session answered any questions about Winston's conditioning, noting the lengthy workout "puts that fire out. He showed his arm strength to throw No. 1 to throw 100 and whatever it was."
Added Smith, according to tampabay.com: "I think everything was impressive. Threw the ball well, made all the throws, long workout. There was nothing to disappoint you."