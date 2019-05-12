Around the NFL

Bucs' Gerald McCoy: 'I'll be on the field at some point'

Published: May 12, 2019 at 01:50 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Gerald McCoy's precarious future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the lingering unresolved storylines of the offseason.

The veteran defensive tackle has stayed away from Tampa Bay's voluntary offseason workout program while reports swirl that he's a trade or cut candidate.

But McCoy swore this weekend that he'll be on the practice pitch eventually, though whose field he did not specify.

"I will be playing football somewhere," McCoy told Spectrum Bay News' Mike Cairns on Saturday night.

Asked if he'll be playing in Tampa Bay, McCoy added, "I don't know. We'll see. ... The fans know I love them. I'll be on the field at some point."

The 31-year-old has three years remaining on his contract with the Bucs and is still owed just under $39 million, but would count nothing in dead cap if Tampa Bay were to cut him.

Concern over McCoy's place on the roster sprouted when new coach Bruce Arians sounded noncommittal at the Annual League Meeting in keeping the six-time Pro Bowler on the team, emphasizing that he had not been as disruptive in recent years.

McCoy has recorded 54.5 sacks in Tampa Bay since being drafted third overall in 2010 and has tallied at least six sacks in each of the last six seasons.

The defensive tackle isn't required to attend any team activities until mandatory minicamp begins on June 4. Until then, McCoy will be working out and prepping for wherever he plays his next season.

As he said last week in an Instagram story, "I work. Don't you ever question me."

