Bucs' DT Gerald McCoy: 'Don't you ever question me'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has clearly heard the well-documented grumblings over his commitment to football and absence from the team's voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.

And McCoy, a 2013 All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler on his nine-year career, has apparently heard enough.

McCoy, who has three years remaining on his contract, used Sunday to speak out during a workout via an Instagram story to prove his dedication to his craft.

"Cinco de Mayo," McCoy said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Everybody out, probably getting ready to drink, probably drinking right now. No matter. You want to question me? See what I do on Cinco de Mayo. I work. I work.

"And I've got my kids with me. How many people doing that? All-Pro on and off the field. Want to question me? 'Is he going to be ready? Does he love football?' What? Y'all crazy. Lost y'all mind. I work. Don't you ever question me."

The drama over McCoy started at the Annual League Meeting, when new head coach Bruce Arians provided noncommittal comments on McCoy, specifically pointing out that McCoy was no longer the disruptive force compared to past seasons.

Arians appeared to walk back the comments by recently stating McCoy was welcomed back with "open arms," which came after general manager Jason Licht said McCoy was the "last person I would worry about."

Ultimately, McCoy is perfectly fine working out by himself to stay in shape and it would surprise if he continues that route during the Buccaneers' upcoming 10 days of organized team activities, which are voluntary in nature.

The dates to circle to get an idea on where the relationship between McCoy and Buccaneers truly lies surround the three-day mandatory minicamp on June 4-6.

But until then, don't question McCoy's commitment to football.