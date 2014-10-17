Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 8

Bercovici, the unheralded gunslinger, has put up big numbers in back-to-back starts against Pac-12 competition, which has piqued the interest of scouts looking for a productive pocket passer with outstanding arm talent. He's expected to see playing time again this week even if Taylor Kelly returns from injury. Bercovici has already shown evaluators that he has the ability to make every throw in the book, but putting on an impressive showing against a stingy Cardinal defense will squash some of the conversation about him being a streaky passer who is simply in the midst of a hot streak. While some scouts will still consider the Arizona State standout a bit of a "system QB" due to the Sun Devils' fast-paced scheme, another eye-popping performance against one of the league's "elites" will thrust him into the spotlight in draft rooms across the league.