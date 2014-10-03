Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 6

The Tigers' offensive line is under the gun to perform at a high level with freshman QB Brandon Harris poised to make his first start. The rookie passer has already shown the ability to pick apart opponents with pinpoint passes, but he will need sufficient time in the pocket to allow Malachi Dupree and Travin Dural to work free on the perimeter. Thus, La'el Collins and Co. must be able to sort out the exotic blitzes Auburn routinely employs to attack quarterbacks in the pocket. If they can keep Harris upright and clean, the freshman could spark an offensive explosion that helps LSU get a hard-fought win on the road.