Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 6

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 09:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

In his weekly Bucky's Best series, former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks identifies the must-see matchups of the weekend in college football.

Best WR-DB matchup

Alabama WR Amari Cooper vs. Ole Miss DB Tony Conner

Credit Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin for crafting innovative game plans that have helped Cooper, a 6-foot, 205-pound playmaker, snatch 43 passes for 655 yards and three score in four games. Not that Cooper needed any assistance getting open based on his remarkable combination of speed, quickness and burst, but the savvy offensive architect has found a way to isolate Cooper against overmatched defenders through formation diversity and clever scheming. Thus, the Rebels must be prepared to make checks and adjustments to ensure proper coverage over the Crimson Tide's most dangerous offensive weapon. If Cooper is allowed to run freely through zones without facing harassment, he could carry Alabama to a big win on the road.

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 6

Conner is the ultimate hybrid defender in college football. He displays the athleticism and cover skills to align anywhere in the Rebels' secondary, but he could draw the assignment against Cooper as a nickel back. Additionally, he could attack quarterback Blake Sims off the edge on an assortment of slot blitzes designed to disrupt the rhythm of the Crimson Tide passing game. With All-American safety Cody Prewitt protecting him over the top, Connor's aggressiveness could yield a game-changing turnover for the Rebels.

Most intriguing matchup

Notre Dame QB Everett Golson vs. Stanford defense

Golson is beginning to generate some buzz as a Heisman Trophy candidate after getting off to a sizzling start in South Bend. The 6-0, 203-pound senior has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes with a sparkling 11:2 touchdown to interception ratio. Golson has shown excellent poise, patience and precision directing the offense, while also mixing in a few athletic runs to keep defenders on their heels. His efficiency and explosiveness have left opponents without answers for defending the emerging playmaker on the perimeter.

» Brooks: Mariota yet to prove he's franchise QB

Stanford has continued to hang its hat on a rugged defense that punishes opponents at every turn. The unit is holding opponents to just 6.5 points and an FBS-low 198 yards per game. Part of its success is keyed by the play of outstanding cornerbacks Alex Carter and Wayne Lyons. The duo locks down receivers on the perimeter in man coverage, allowing defensive coordinator Lance Anderson to free the rest of his defenders to hunt the ball. With LB Pete Kalambayi blossoming into a superstar along the front, the air-tight coverage on the outside could allow the Cardinal defense to attack Golson with a host of blitzes designed to disrupt his rhythm in the pocket.

Best under-the-radar matchup

LSU offensive line vs. Auburn LBs Kris Frost and Cassanova McKinzy

The Tigers' offensive line is under the gun to perform at a high level with freshman QB Brandon Harris poised to make his first start. The rookie passer has already shown the ability to pick apart opponents with pinpoint passes, but he will need sufficient time in the pocket to allow Malachi Dupree and Travin Dural to work free on the perimeter. Thus, La'el Collins and Co. must be able to sort out the exotic blitzes Auburn routinely employs to attack quarterbacks in the pocket. If they can keep Harris upright and clean, the freshman could spark an offensive explosion that helps LSU get a hard-fought win on the road.

Frost and McKinzy are the keys to a revamped defensive attack predicated on pressure from the second level. The speedy linebackers are explosive athletes capable of blowing through creases at the point of attack. Defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson will take advantage of those traits by running an assortment of blitzes that allow the duo to wreak havoc off the edges and up the middle. If the crafty play caller can get an accurate read on the Tigers' pass protection early, he could unleash the hounds on LSU's young quarterback on Saturday night.

Best matchup in the trenches

Nebraska DE Randy Gregory vs. Michigan State OTs Jack Conklin and Kodi Kieler

NFL scouts are already clamoring over Gregory's skills as a dynamic edge player. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end has amassed 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his last 17 games, exhibiting freakish athleticism and burst off the edge. Additionally, Gregory has shown the versatility to move around the line and drop into coverage as a hybrid defender for the Huskers in select sub packages. Thus, the Spartans must be aware of his presence at every moment and find a way to keep multiple bodies on him in pass protection.

Conklin and Kieler have done an outstanding job of keeping QB Connor Cook clean in the pocket. The Spartans have allowed just three sacks this season, but Gregory poses a tremendous challenge with his rare combination of size, speed and strength. He is athletic enough to run around blockers, yet he possesses the explosiveness to use a variety of power maneuvers to run through pass protection. If Conklin and Kieler aren't able to contain the Nebraska star off the edge, it could be a long day in the pocket for Cook.

Best coaching matchup

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Josh Heupel vs. TCU head coach Gary Patterson

The Sooners' high-octane offense features a balanced attack with QB Trevor Knight and RB Samaje Perine headlining the attack. Knight picks apart opponents with a bevy of quick-rhythm throws to the perimeter, while Perine blasts through big holes between the tackles. When the Sooners are at their best, the combination of hard-hitting runs and complementary throws overwhelms defenses in the game's late stages. Thus, TCU must find a way to make the Sooners one-dimensional to have a shot at pulling off the upset.

» Davis: Heupel among top candidates for head-coaching jobs

Patterson, one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, is a master schemer adept at tweaking his 4-2-5 defense to take away an opponent's strengths. He will likely load the box to contain Perine, and force Knight to beat him with contested throws on the perimeter. While Knight has picked apart elite defenses in the past, the Horned Frogs' aggressive approach could disrupt his timing and rhythm in the pocket. If Knight is unable to find his flow, the Sooners could fall prey to a surprising upset on the road.

*Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter **@BuckyBrooks.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.