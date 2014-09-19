Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 4

Mizzou's defensive line is known for getting after the passer, but that doesn't mean defensive ends Shane Ray and Markus Golden are slouches against the run. Each defender possesses the speed and quickness to win on slants and angles, while also showing the strength to hold the point against power. Against an Indiana offense that will ratchet up the tempo and spread the field to create running lanes for Coleman, the Tigers need a terrific effort from their edge players to force the Hoosiers to throw against a stacked deck. If the Tigers want to add to their impressive collection of disruptive plays (12 sacks and five interceptions), the defensive line must contain Coleman on early downs. It's a job that's easier said than done, but Ray and Golden certainly give the Tigers a chance to get it accomplished.