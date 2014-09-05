Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 2

When Funchess requested the No. 1 jersey in the spring, he certainly understood the expectations that accompanied wearing a jersey that's associated with some of the most prolific pass catchers in school history (Anthony Carter, David Terrell and Braylon Edwards). He certainly lived up to the tradition in the opener when he snagged seven receptions for 95 yards and three scores. The former tight end dominates defenders with his superior size (6-5, 230 pounds) and length, Funchess has the ability to box out defenders or win contested balls on the outside. Thus, he presents an imposing challenge to the smallish defenders on the perimeter.