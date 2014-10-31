Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 10

The Sun Devils have quietly become one of the stingiest defenses in the country under Todd Graham. Graham has helped his ultra-athletic squad bounce back from a disappointing effort against UCLA; Arizona State has held each of its last two opponents to under 300 total yards. Led by Fiso and Longino, the Sun Devils have improved against the run, excelling at plugging holes at the point of attack with tremendous gap discipline. Against Booker, the Sun Devils' linebackers must attack the creases and deliver big shots in hole. If the Sun Devils are able to limit Booker's yardage after contact and eliminate the available seams on cutbacks, Arizona State can take another step towards the Pac-12 South title.