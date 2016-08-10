Bucky's Best: Deshaun Watson leads CFB's top field generals

1. Deshaun Watson, Clemson: The 2015 Heisman Trophy finalist is entering his third year as a starter after guiding the Tigers to the College Football Playoff title game. Watson is an electric playmaker with a smooth game that reflects his ultra-cool demeanor with the ball in his hands. The 6-foot-2, 219-pounder never appears rattled by the rush and his poise under pressure might be his best quality as a quarterback. Watson wisely uses his athleticism to get out of trouble in the pocket, but he rarely takes a big shot when he flees due to his superb awareness and agility. This also comes into play when he terrorizes defenses on designed quarterback runs (draws, sweeps and powers) between the tackles or around the corner. As a passer, Watson's quick trigger makes him nearly impossible to defend in the Tigers' "catch-and-fire" scheme. He's accurate on slants, seams, sticks and quick outs, and also completes a high percentage of this throws on seams and skinny-post routes at intermediate range.