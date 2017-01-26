Bucky Brooks mock draft 1.0: Senior Bowl effect on first round

Published: Jan 26, 2017
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

MOBILE, Ala. -- There are certain pre-draft events that can re-order a team's draft board. At the very least, they can re-shape or confirm thoughts on certain players. The Senior Bowl is one of those events. While it didn't alter a lot of what I saw on game tape from the top players here like LSU CB Tre'Davious White, Alabama TE O.J. Howard, and Indiana OL Dan Feeney, it did solidify their standing as first-round prospects.

Here's my first mock of the 2017 NFL Draft. There will be changes as we move on to the combine and pro days, and free agency will affect team needs.

Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th pick. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first.

Myles Garrett - DE, Texas A&M: Gregg Williams' arrival signals a shift to a 4-3 scheme. Browns nab the best DE in the 2017 class to anchor a rebuilt unit.

Mitch Trubisky - QB, North Carolina: Despite his inexperience, Trubisky could be the right fit for a potential Kyle Shanahan-led offense.

Jonathan Allen - DT, Alabama: Adding another piece to the defense could help the Bears close ground on their rivals in the offensive-minded NFC North.

Jamal Adams - S, LSU: The Jaguars need more alpha dogs on the defensive side of the ball. Adams is a versatile playmaking safety with the skills and attitude to energize the D.

Jabrill Peppers - S, Michigan: Remember how Dick LeBeau used Troy Polamalu in Pittsburgh? The defensive wizard could use a similar blueprint to make Peppers a star in the Titans' aggressive scheme.

Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State: With wide receivers building time shares on Revis Island, the Jets could look for an explosive CB1 to anchor the secondary.

Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State: The Bolts need a centerfielder with exceptional ball skills and range to fill out a secondary that has nice pieces on the outside.

Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU: It's time to find an RB1 replacement for Jonathan Stewart. Fournette is an old-school runner ideally suited for the Panthers' power-based scheme.

Reuben Foster - LB, Alabama: The Bengals could be growing tired of Vontaze Burfict's act in the middle. Foster gives them the same grit, toughness, and physicality without the headaches.

Sidney Jones - CB, Washington: If the Bills move on from Stephon Gilmore, they could grab the long, rangy Jones to fill the CB1 role.

Tre'Davious White - CB, LSU: After a strong couple of days at the Senior Bowl (before suffering an ankle injury) where he displayed length, athleticism, versatility and overall skill, White's stock is on the rise. He immediately steps in and becomes the Saints' CB1.

Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin: The Browns must find a way to better protect the quarterback in the pocket. Ramczyk is a sound technician with an improving game.

Mike Williams - WR, Clemson: The dismissal of Michael Floyd and the potential loss of Larry Fitzgerald to retirement makes it imperative for the Cardinals to find a WR1 in this draft.

Takkarist McKinley - OLB, UCLA: With the pressure on Chuck Pagano to win or go home, the Colts could opt for a speedy pass rusher to upgrade a defense that lacks consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Teez Tabor - CB, Florida: The Eagles need a long, rangy corner capable of playing bump-and-run or Cover 2 in Jim Schwartz's scheme.

Quincy Wilson - CB, Florida: The Ravens need to find a CB with the size, length, and athleticism to complement Jimmy Smith on the perimeter.

John Ross - WR, Washington: If the Redskins lose DeSean Jackson in free agency, they could look to add a speedster with a similar game via the draft.

Marlon Humphrey - CB, Alabama: The Titans could use a versatile cornerback adept at playing man or zone on the island.

Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee: Adding an edge rusher to the lineup should be a priority for a team on the cusp of playoff contention.

Garett Bolles - OT, Utah Contrary to popular opinion, the Broncos' offensive line struggles prevented the team from making another run at a title.

Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida State: The Lions must find a way to add balance to an offense that depended solely on Matthew Stafford's play from the pocket.

Taco Charlton - OLB, Michigan: The team's primary pass rushers ( Cameron Wake and Mario Williams) are on the backside of their careers. Charlton would add some speed, athleticism, and sizzle as an edge rusher.

O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama: After emerging as the best overall tight end at the Senior Bowl, Howard elevated his stock. The Giants could use another weapon in the passing game to alleviate pressure on Odell Beckham, Jr. on the outside.

Adoree' Jackson - CB, USC: The Raiders can't continue to ignore their pressing need on the island. The ultra-explosive playmaker isn't a polished defender, but he has a knack for delivering splash plays as a CB/KR on the perimeter.

Cam Robinson - OT, Alabama: After struggling at right tackle for most of the 2016 season, the Texans could snag a premier road grader to shore up the running game.

Dan Feeney - OG, Indiana: The Seahawks could solve their tackle issues by shifting Germain Ifedi to the outside. Taking a big, physical guard would provide them with the flexibility to do so. Feeney established himself as one of the top interior blockers in the draft with a solid practice week at the Senior Bowl.

Deshaun Watson - QB, Clemson: Andy Reid is one of the best QB developers in the business, particularly with athletic playmakers capable of creating explosive plays with their arm or legs. Watson can sit and learn behind Alex Smith. He was a no-show at the Senior Bowl but he can make that up at the combine and his pro day. He also has the advantage of a nice title-game tape.

Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford: Without a reliable option on the edge, the Cowboys could pick up Thomas to shore up their biggest defensive need.

Christian McCaffrey - RB, Stanford: Imagine how Mike McCarthy would use a dynamic weapon like McCaffrey in and out of the backfield.

Tim Williams - OLB, Alabama: James Harrison can't play forever, so finding another pass rusher off the edge could be a priority for a team that needs to start getting more production from its younger defenders.

Carl Lawson - DE, Auburn: Despite Vic Beasley's breakout season, the Falcons' pass rush still needs some juice off the edges. The offense appears set for the moment.

David Njoku - TE, Miami: It might be time to find a long-term replacement for Rob Gronkowski after the all-pro tight end finished the season on IR following another back injury.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

