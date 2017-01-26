Bucky Brooks mock draft 1.0: Senior Bowl effect on first round

MOBILE, Ala. -- There are certain pre-draft events that can re-order a team's draft board. At the very least, they can re-shape or confirm thoughts on certain players. The Senior Bowl is one of those events. While it didn't alter a lot of what I saw on game tape from the top players here like LSU CB Tre'Davious White, Alabama TE O.J. Howard, and Indiana OL Dan Feeney, it did solidify their standing as first-round prospects.