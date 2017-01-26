Bucky Brooks mock draft 1.0: Senior Bowl effect on first round

MOBILE, Ala. -- There are certain pre-draft events that can re-order a team's draft board. At the very least, they can re-shape or confirm thoughts on certain players. The Senior Bowl is one of those events. While it didn't alter a lot of what I saw on game tape from the top players here like LSU CB Tre'Davious White, Alabama TE O.J. Howard, and Indiana OL Dan Feeney, it did solidify their standing as first-round prospects.
Here's my first mock of the 2017 NFL Draft. There will be changes as we move on to the combine and pro days, and free agency will affect team needs.