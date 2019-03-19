Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants, Raiders take QBs

With the first wave of the 2019 NFL Free Agency period in the rearview mirror, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Kliff Kingsbury gets his preferred QB1 to run his system in Arizona. Murray's dual-threat talents open up the playbook for the rookie head coach.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Bosa would give the Jets the edge rusher they've desperately needed to button up a talented defensive lineup.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Allen's speed and sack production could make him the right fit for a Raiders defense that needs some juice on the defensive line.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' attack-style defense.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Gary is far from a finished product, but his combination of size, strength and athleticism could make him a star as a versatile edge defender.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor would give the Jaguars a rugged edge blocker to help them get back to their run-heavy roots.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Adding a long, rangy pass rusher opposite Trey Flowers would give the Lions a dynamic duo on the edges to harass QB1s in the pocket. The recent news that tests at the combine revealed Sweat has a heart condition could lead some teams to think twice before picking him, but based on what I know at this point, I still expect him to be a top-10 selection.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Protecting Josh Allen is priority No. 1 for the Bills' front office.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
It is hard to find a traditional Y tight end with the size and strength to dominate defenders on the edges while also possessing enough receiving skills to threaten the middle of the field. Hockenson checks off all of the boxes as a throwback at the position.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Bengals need to add more speed and quickness to their linebacker corps to compete with the explosive offensive units within the division. Bush is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with outstanding instincts, awareness and cover skills.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons around him to return the Packers offense to the ranks of the elite. Fant is an athletic freak with the speed and quickness to create mismatches all over the field as a flex tight end.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might weigh Haskins' long-term potential against the 2020 QB class. The Ohio State standout has the arm talent and pocket passing skills to shine in an offense that features a variety of catch-and-run playmakers on the perimeter.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Falcons could use an upgrade at right tackle to solidify an offense that's regressed a bit since ranking No. 1 in points per game in 2016. Williams is a technician with the feet and hand skills to play right or left tackle as a pro.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Brown is arguably the best deep threat in the 2019 NFL Draft as a speedster with exceptional quickness and burst. He could play in the slot or give Washington another weapon on the outside.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Losing Julius Peppers to retirement makes adding a pass rusher a top priority. Ferrell is a straight-line pass rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
Jones could be the perfect successor to Eli Manning based on the Duke product's pedigree (David Cutcliffe, who coached Manning at Ole Miss, coached Jones in Durham for the past four years) and unflappable demeanor.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
The loss of Sheldon Richardson (signed with the Browns) leaves a void in the middle of the defense. The ultra-explosive Oliver could thrive as a penetrating three-technique on a defensive line loaded with A-plus talent.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
It might be time for the Titans to find Delanie Walker's successor based on his age and injury history. Smith is an athletic pass catcher with the speed, quickness and burst to create problems between the hashes.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers could use a high IQ cover corner with superb instincts and a diverse skill set. Murphy is a perfect candidate to excel as a CB1 in a defense that mixes man and zone concepts.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
The FBS all-time sack leader would be a suitable complement or successor to Frank Clark as an edge rusher.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Despite missing on the last two receivers they drafted in Round 1 (Breshad Perriman and Mark Clayton), the Ravens could take a flier on Metcalf, who would provide big-play potential in a run-heavy offense that creates plenty of one-on-one opportunities.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Williams is an explosive athlete with the press-man skills and hands to be a turnover machine on the island. He would excel in Romeo Crennel's defense, with the potential to be a true CB1 in a year or so.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Gruden's love affair with Lock at the Senior Bowl could prompt him to take the Mizzou standout and make him the Raiders' franchise quarterback of the future.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Eagles need a dynamic RB1 in the backfield to create more explosive plays. Jacobs can grind out the tough yards between the tackles or deliver some sizzle plays on perimeter runs and swing passes out of the backfield.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Abrams is the enforcer the Colts need to complement ballhawk Malik Hooker. The Mississippi State star is an exceptional run defender with the toughness and power to patrol the middle of the field.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
Mike Mayock loves corners who have great feet and tough-guy personas. Ya-Sin is a blue-collar cover corner with the versatility to play out wide or in the slot.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Given free agent Corey Liuget's uncertain status, Lawrence could be a target for the Chargers at this pick. As a massive space eater with exceptional athleticism, Lawrence will occupy blockers and create opportunities for the team's linebackers to flow freely to the ball.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
The Jim Thorpe Award winner has the ball skills, instincts and courage to make a ton of plays on the island.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
Route runners with size, speed and hands are always coveted at a premium. Brown is a rock-solid WR2 with outstanding potential as a big slot receiver.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
High IQ pivot with outstanding movement skills and technique. Bradbury plays like a 10-year vet at the position and would add more youth and athleticism to the frontline.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Wilkins' versatility and explosiveness could make him a perfect match for the Patriots' chameleon-like scheme.