Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants, Raiders take QBs

Published: Mar 19, 2019 at 02:53 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the first wave of the 2019 NFL Free Agency period in the rearview mirror, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Kliff Kingsbury gets his preferred QB1 to run his system in Arizona. Murray's dual-threat talents open up the playbook for the rookie head coach.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Bosa would give the Jets the edge rusher they've desperately needed to button up a talented defensive lineup.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Allen's speed and sack production could make him the right fit for a Raiders defense that needs some juice on the defensive line.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' attack-style defense.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Gary is far from a finished product, but his combination of size, strength and athleticism could make him a star as a versatile edge defender.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Taylor would give the Jaguars a rugged edge blocker to help them get back to their run-heavy roots.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Adding a long, rangy pass rusher opposite Trey Flowers would give the Lions a dynamic duo on the edges to harass QB1s in the pocket. The recent news that tests at the combine revealed Sweat has a heart condition could lead some teams to think twice before picking him, but based on what I know at this point, I still expect him to be a top-10 selection.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Protecting Josh Allen is priority No. 1 for the Bills' front office.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

It is hard to find a traditional Y tight end with the size and strength to dominate defenders on the edges while also possessing enough receiving skills to threaten the middle of the field. Hockenson checks off all of the boxes as a throwback at the position.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Bengals need to add more speed and quickness to their linebacker corps to compete with the explosive offensive units within the division. Bush is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with outstanding instincts, awareness and cover skills.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

 Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons around him to return the Packers offense to the ranks of the elite. Fant is an athletic freak with the speed and quickness to create mismatches all over the field as a flex tight end.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might weigh Haskins' long-term potential against the 2020 QB class. The Ohio State standout has the arm talent and pocket passing skills to shine in an offense that features a variety of catch-and-run playmakers on the perimeter.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Falcons could use an upgrade at right tackle to solidify an offense that's regressed a bit since ranking No. 1 in points per game in 2016. Williams is a technician with the feet and hand skills to play right or left tackle as a pro.

Pick
15
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Brown is arguably the best deep threat in the 2019 NFL Draft as a speedster with exceptional quickness and burst. He could play in the slot or give Washington another weapon on the outside.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Losing Julius Peppers to retirement makes adding a pass rusher a top priority. Ferrell is a straight-line pass rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback.

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones could be the perfect successor to Eli Manning based on the Duke product's pedigree (David Cutcliffe, who coached Manning at Ole Miss, coached Jones in Durham for the past four years) and unflappable demeanor.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

The loss of Sheldon Richardson (signed with the Browns) leaves a void in the middle of the defense. The ultra-explosive Oliver could thrive as a penetrating three-technique on a defensive line loaded with A-plus talent.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Irv Smith
Irv Smith
Alabama · TE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

It might be time for the Titans to find Delanie Walker's successor based on his age and injury history. Smith is an athletic pass catcher with the speed, quickness and burst to create problems between the hashes.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Steelers could use a high IQ cover corner with superb instincts and a diverse skill set. Murphy is a perfect candidate to excel as a CB1 in a defense that mixes man and zone concepts.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson
Louisiana Tech · EDGE

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The FBS all-time sack leader would be a suitable complement or successor to Frank Clark as an edge rusher.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Despite missing on the last two receivers they drafted in Round 1 (Breshad Perriman and Mark Clayton), the Ravens could take a flier on Metcalf, who would provide big-play potential in a run-heavy offense that creates plenty of one-on-one opportunities.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Williams is an explosive athlete with the press-man skills and hands to be a turnover machine on the island. He would excel in Romeo Crennel's defense, with the potential to be a true CB1 in a year or so.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Gruden's love affair with Lock at the Senior Bowl could prompt him to take the Mizzou standout and make him the Raiders' franchise quarterback of the future.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles need a dynamic RB1 in the backfield to create more explosive plays. Jacobs can grind out the tough yards between the tackles or deliver some sizzle plays on perimeter runs and swing passes out of the backfield.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram
Mississippi State · S

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Abrams is the enforcer the Colts need to complement ballhawk Malik Hooker. The Mississippi State star is an exceptional run defender with the toughness and power to patrol the middle of the field.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

Mike Mayock loves corners who have great feet and tough-guy personas. Ya-Sin is a blue-collar cover corner with the versatility to play out wide or in the slot.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Given free agent Corey Liuget's uncertain status, Lawrence could be a target for the Chargers at this pick. As a massive space eater with exceptional athleticism, Lawrence will occupy blockers and create opportunities for the team's linebackers to flow freely to the ball.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

The Jim Thorpe Award winner has the ball skills, instincts and courage to make a ton of plays on the island.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Route runners with size, speed and hands are always coveted at a premium. Brown is a rock-solid WR2 with outstanding potential as a big slot receiver.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

High IQ pivot with outstanding movement skills and technique. Bradbury plays like a 10-year vet at the position and would add more youth and athleticism to the frontline.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins' versatility and explosiveness could make him a perfect match for the Patriots' chameleon-like scheme.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

