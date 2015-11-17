 Skip to main content
Advertising

Buckeyes fan LeBron: We don't care who's coach at Michigan

Published: Nov 17, 2015 at 09:04 AM
Author Image
Chase Goodbread
James-LeBron-151117-TOS.jpg

Not that the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry needs any extra hype more than a week before it's played, but NBA superstar LeBron James went ahead and lit the fire, anyway. The celebrity Ohio State fan was asked what new Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will bring to the rivalry, and his answer was, well, nothing.

"Well, it doesn't matter who's the coach over at Michigan, it's always a rivalry," James said on Tuesday, per WXYZ in Detroit. "And we really don't care who's at the helm over there."

As the defending national champions, Ohio State fans like James don't have to show any concern about Harbaugh. But there is no denying the former Wolverines quarterback has engineered an impressive first-year turnaround. Michigan will aim for its ninth win of the season Saturday against Penn State. UM won just five games in Brady Hoke's final season last year.

Of course, Ohio State first has more important business.

The Buckeyes play host to Michigan State on Saturday in what should be their stiffest test of the season. OSU (10-0) is three wins away from a second consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff, with MSU, the rival Wolverines and the Big Ten Championship Game standing in the way.

» Seven games that will determine which teams make CFB Playoff

Leave it to James, who clearly isn't concerned about providing the Wolverines with bulletin-board material, to make one of the nation's hottest rivalries just a little hotter.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.