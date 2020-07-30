Bucs agree to one-year contract with free-agent RB LeSean McCoy

A cost effective signing could prove major for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy has agreed to a one-year deal to join Tom Brady and the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to McCoy's agent Drew Rosenhaus. McCoy, 32, brings a much-need veteran presence to a young Bucs backfield.
Rapoport added that McCoy, who won a championship with the Chiefs last season, had talks with the Eagles where he spent the first six years of his career but ultimately decided on Tampa.
