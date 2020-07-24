Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 02:10 PM

LeSean McCoy has talked to 'a couple of teams' about playing

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Shady isn't ready to dissolve into the night just yet.

LeSean McCoy said during the lead-up to the Super Bowl that he had no plans to retire if he won a ring. He stuck by that plan after the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi trophy.

The 32-year-old free-agent running back, who has 11,071 rushing yards in his 11-year career, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on NFL NOW on Friday that he's been in talks with a few teams to continue his playing career in 2020, but declined to name those organizations.

"You talk about that number. That number's 12,000," he said of his career goal. "That's something that I've always wanted to achieve. That's big to me. Right now, I'm just talked to a couple of teams -- some of my favorite teams -- that I'd think would be a great fit for me. I won't tell you exactly.

"But I think the biggest thing is to find the right fit. Find the right fit for me. I think at the point in my career, not just playing football. I want to play for the right team. I want to be able to contribute. I want to be able to win another championship. You can't go from playing with the Chiefs with all that talent and winning a championship to now just trying to play. I'm the type of guy, I want to come in a room, challenge the running backs get them better. Be a veteran leader. All the type of things I want to bring to a team. So, just got to find the right fit for me."

McCoy averaged 4.6 yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added 28 catches for 181 yards and a score in 13 games last season. Injuries sidelined him for part of the season, and he was active for just one playoff game in the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl.

At his age, McCoy could find a landing spot as a wily veteran who could mentor younger backs in a committee while taking on fewer totes. McCoy seems aware that he might not be an every-down back anymore, but can still play a role.

One of the best shake-and-bake runners in the NFL, who personified his social media handle @CutonDime25 in his heyday, said he's stayed in shape during COVID-19 lockdowns and believes a veteran with his experience could play a key role on teams given the lack of an offseason.

"I'm kind of in the same situations with the other players, they don't really know exactly what will happen in the NFL with the virus going around. So guys are trying to stay in shape," he said. "Just trying to keep each other motivated because we didn't know. We have no idea what's happening with reporting to camp soon. That's the biggest thing, just trying to stay in shape. I can't really control what teams I'll be playing for or who reaches out. But the group of teams that reached out are pretty solid. And I want to make sure when the time's right, when I get the call and we agree on terms, I'm the guy they're looking for. The LeSean 'Shady' McCoy that people know of."

Whether it's soon after training camps open or whether he has to wait until injuries pile up during the season, McCoy plans to play and get closer to that 12,000-yard mark. Every retired running back who has reached 12,000 yards in his career is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Related Content

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA
news

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020. The proposal sent to the NFLPA board of player reps for a vote would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021.
NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches
news

NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches

The NFL is gathering its owners, general managers and head coaches Friday for an update in ongoing negotiations with the NFL Players Association.
Ron Rivera: Washington rebrand could take up to 18 months
news

Ron Rivera: Washington rebrand could take up to 18 months

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Friday and explained that the decision to play this season without a team name was made after realizing the process would take time.
McManus, Prater to kick for free Bud Light for their city in 2020
news

McManus, Prater to kick for free Bud Light for their city in 2020

NFL sponsor Bud Light announced Thursday that whoever kicks the longest field goal between Denver's Brandon McManus and Detroit's Matt Prater would win free beer for his respective city (for those of-age, obviously). 
Jamal Adams blasts Jets coach Adam Gase, GM Joe Douglas
news

Jamal Adams blasts Jets coach Adam Gase, GM Joe Douglas

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York, and one of the reasons why is that he doesn't trust Jets head coach Adam Gase as a leader.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'ready to go' as training camp nears

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailo (hip) says he feels like he's "ready to go" as he nears his first NFL training camp.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings' first-round picks are now under contract. WR Justin Jefferson and CB Jeff Gladney signed their rookie contracts Thursday.
NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields
news

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

The NFL is expected to recommend use of the newly introduced Oakley Mouth Shield, but is not expected to require use of it on the field.
Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA
news

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

Training camps are scheduled to begin next week across the NFL, but a failure by the NFL and NFLPA to reach a deal could extend virtual work indefinitely, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the Chiefs are shooting for seven championships. 
Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice
news

Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice

The Washington NFL franchise will go by a new name until further notice: the Washington Football Team. Washington's name change, announced by the team on Thursday, is only temporary as the franchise attempts to rebrand its image.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL