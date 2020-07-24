LeSean McCoy has talked to 'a couple of teams' about playing

Shady isn't ready to dissolve into the night just yet.

LeSean McCoy said during the lead-up to the Super Bowl that he had no plans to retire if he won a ring. He stuck by that plan after the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi trophy.

The 32-year-old free-agent running back, who has 11,071 rushing yards in his 11-year career, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on NFL NOW on Friday that he's been in talks with a few teams to continue his playing career in 2020, but declined to name those organizations.

"You talk about that number. That number's 12,000," he said of his career goal. "That's something that I've always wanted to achieve. That's big to me. Right now, I'm just talked to a couple of teams -- some of my favorite teams -- that I'd think would be a great fit for me. I won't tell you exactly.

"But I think the biggest thing is to find the right fit. Find the right fit for me. I think at the point in my career, not just playing football. I want to play for the right team. I want to be able to contribute. I want to be able to win another championship. You can't go from playing with the Chiefs with all that talent and winning a championship to now just trying to play. I'm the type of guy, I want to come in a room, challenge the running backs get them better. Be a veteran leader. All the type of things I want to bring to a team. So, just got to find the right fit for me."

McCoy averaged 4.6 yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added 28 catches for 181 yards and a score in 13 games last season. Injuries sidelined him for part of the season, and he was active for just one playoff game in the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl.

At his age, McCoy could find a landing spot as a wily veteran who could mentor younger backs in a committee while taking on fewer totes. McCoy seems aware that he might not be an every-down back anymore, but can still play a role.

One of the best shake-and-bake runners in the NFL, who personified his social media handle @CutonDime25 in his heyday, said he's stayed in shape during COVID-19 lockdowns and believes a veteran with his experience could play a key role on teams given the lack of an offseason.

"I'm kind of in the same situations with the other players, they don't really know exactly what will happen in the NFL with the virus going around. So guys are trying to stay in shape," he said. "Just trying to keep each other motivated because we didn't know. We have no idea what's happening with reporting to camp soon. That's the biggest thing, just trying to stay in shape. I can't really control what teams I'll be playing for or who reaches out. But the group of teams that reached out are pretty solid. And I want to make sure when the time's right, when I get the call and we agree on terms, I'm the guy they're looking for. The LeSean 'Shady' McCoy that people know of."