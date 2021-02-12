Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin clears up story of lost phone: It wasn't all Scotty Miller's fault

Published: Feb 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The bliss of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade had only one downside: Chris Godwin﻿'s phone didn't make it to see the vessels dock.

Of the valuable items tossed from boat to boat (see: Lombardi Trophy), one didn't need to be tossed to meet the depths of the Hillsborough River. And after teammate Scotty Miller was made out to be the scapegoat for the eternal loss of Godwin's phone, Godwin cleared things up Friday by admitting it wasn't entirely Miller's fault.

"Honestly, it made the whole memory a lot better," Godwin said during a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football. ... "We were on top of the boat, on the front of the boat, and it's a little wobbly, right? So I thought Scotty was gonna fall into the water. I brought my phone out because I was about to go live, and I feel him about to fall, so I go to stop him and his back hit the phone out of my hand and I watched it fall in.

"I'm looking at the police officers that are right next to us, and everyone is like 'Ohh!' And I'm like, 'not oh, get somebody (to) get my phone!' It dove way too fast, man. It was over for as soon as it hit the water."

The way we'd all heard it, Miller had Godwin's phone in his grasp and dropped it into the depths from which it certainly will never return. Instead, as GMFB's Kyle Brandt quickly realized and pointed out to the Bucs' receiver, Godwin had really just fumbled his phone after a little contact.

"You know, I wouldn't use those words, but it wasn't all Scotty's fault," Godwin said while laughing.

Miller is absolved; Godwin will have to replace his phone himself. More importantly, they all had a good time -- and they're all Super Bowl champions.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence's early pro day came at Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's suggestion

Top prospect Trevor Lawrence held his own pro day Friday ahead of a pending operation on his non-throwing shoulder. Jaguars HC Urban Meyer revealed that the early session came at his suggestion.
news

Longtime offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

The Pouncey brothers didn't enter the NFL at the same time, but they are leaving together. Maurkice and Mike Pouncey announced Friday that they are retiring after 11 and 10 seasons, respectively.
news

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans mutually agree to part ways after 10 seasons

The J.J. Watt era in Houston is over. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways on Friday.
news

Jordan Palmer: Trevor Lawrence throwing today because 'he has nothing to hide'

Top prospect Trevor Lawrence is holding a personal pro day today at Clemson. Jordan Palmer explains why the favorite to be the top pick is conducting a workout.
news

Stafford Family pledges $1M parting gift for Detroit education center

Before their move to Los Angeles becomes official, Matthew and Kelly Stafford pledged $1 million to help build a new education center in Detroit. 
news

Bucs GM Licht: Blaine Gabbert could be potential successor to Tom Brady in Tampa

Bucs GM Jason Licht spoke volumes of Tom Brady's backup Blaine Gabbert, who is set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason.
news

Rams DC Raheem Morris on plans for Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey: 'You don't mess them up'

Los Angeles' new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris knows how great Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are and his plans for them are quite simple: "You don't mess them up."
news

Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

The Eagles announced rookie head coach Nick Sirianni's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group. 
news

Raiders planning to release WR Tyrell Williams at start of new league year

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release wide receiver ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ at the start of the new league year in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, fresh off winning the Super Bowl and earning the game's most valuable player, will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks receiving more calls on Russell Wilson after public comments

The Seahawks have received calls at an increasing rate in recent days on quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. It's a natural outcome when a star player makes his displeasure even somewhat public, but it's additionally interesting because of where Wilson stands within the organization.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW