Around the NFL

Buccaneers want WR Antonio Brown back for 2021 season

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 09:34 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to run it back with veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bucs want to bring Brown back for the 2021 season, per a source.

Tampa took a chance in signing Brown to a one-year deal in late October. Brown was out of the NFL for well over a year at the time of his signing and he needed to complete an eight-game suspension before being eligible to suit up for the Bucs.

In eight games played this season, the 32-year-old wideout produced 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Brown added three receptions for 59 yards and a score during Tampa's current playoff run, however, the veteran will miss Sunday's NFC Championship game vs. the Packers due to a knee injury.

While Brown's presence on a loaded Bucs receiving corps was an embarrassment of riches on paper, nagging injuries to ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Mike Evans﻿ this season have deemed A.B. a necessary commodity. Godwin, along with Brown, are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

With quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ under contract through 2021 and a major influence in Brown's arrival in Tampa, perhaps the writing has been on the wall for Brown's return in 2021.

