Buccaneers want WR Antonio Brown back for 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to run it back with veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bucs want to bring Brown back for the 2021 season, per a source.
Tampa took a chance in signing Brown to a one-year deal in late October. Brown was out of the NFL for well over a year at the time of his signing and he needed to complete an eight-game suspension before being eligible to suit up for the Bucs.
In eight games played this season, the 32-year-old wideout produced 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Brown added three receptions for 59 yards and a score during Tampa's current playoff run, however, the veteran will miss Sunday's NFC Championship game vs. the Packers due to a knee injury.
While Brown's presence on a loaded Bucs receiving corps was an embarrassment of riches on paper, nagging injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans this season have deemed A.B. a necessary commodity. Godwin, along with Brown, are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.
With quarterback Tom Brady under contract through 2021 and a major influence in Brown's arrival in Tampa, perhaps the writing has been on the wall for Brown's return in 2021.