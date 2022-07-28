Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on signing WR Julio Jones: 'It's an added luxury' 

However, Bowles lauded the timing of general manager Jason Licht.

"If you look at last year, we got beat up pretty good in the receiver room and we kind of limped to the finish line at the end," Bowles said. "If you wait until midseason you're not going to get a good football player, you're going to be grabbing guys. Jason is very smart. We're going to do the smart thing and try to get a lot of depth now, so we don't have to stumble or hit a rock on the way, trying to win some ballgames. We've got people that can step in that know how to play."

For 10 seasons, Jones terrorized the Bucs as one of the greatest Falcons of all time. However, injuries marred his final seasons in Atlanta and his lone year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, in which he missed seven games. Thusly, the current matters at hand for Bowles concerning Jones are getting the veteran acclimated to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's offense and maintaining him health-wise.

"He's got to learn the system, No. 1," Bowles said. "He's been in a bunch of systems right now. He's a pro. He's going to learn it; it's probably just the terminology. His health has been an issue in the past and he's healthy right now, so we're going to monitor that and keep it up and make sure he can help us."

The ceiling for Jones, who has 879 receptions, 13,330 yards receiving and 61 receiving touchdowns in his career, remains high even if he's clearly not the same Pro Bowl threat he was three seasons ago. And among the many reasons for the Bucs bringing Jones aboard the reigning NFC South titlist's ship is the hope that he can help fill the void left by another future Hall of Famer.

"Well, he's still a good football player," Bowles said. "We've got to replace Gronk's catches. We've got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone and out in the field and we're going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do, and we're happy to have him."