Around the NFL

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on signing WR Julio Jones: 'It's an added luxury' 

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 08:19 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having officially signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Julio Jones is stopping off in Tampa on his way to Canton.

Jones provides a great many attributes for Tampa Bay from helping to replace Rob Gronkowski's production, to depth and experience in the wide receiver room.

He's also blessing the Bucs with the proverbial embarrassment of riches, as quarterback Tom Brady now has at his disposal wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Jones.

"If we can get him on the same page, you don't have to spell anybody," Bowles said Wednesday, via team transcript. "If Mike and Chris come out and Russ and Julio go in, or if we run three-wides or four-wides or whatever we do over there, it's an added luxury. And we still have young guys that can still play that have got to compete, too, so we have a lot of competition this camp, probably more than we've had since I've been here. When you become a good team, you're going to have a lot of competition so there's going to be some tough decisions to be made."

The 33-year-old Jones signed a one-year pact with the Bucs right as Godwin, who's coming back from ACL surgery, avoided the physically unable to perform list. Thus, the timing for a big-name signing such as Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was perhaps a little surprising considering the Bucs had already signed Jones' former Falcons teammate Gage during the initial wave of free agency.

However, Bowles lauded the timing of general manager Jason Licht.

"If you look at last year, we got beat up pretty good in the receiver room and we kind of limped to the finish line at the end," Bowles said. "If you wait until midseason you're not going to get a good football player, you're going to be grabbing guys. Jason is very smart. We're going to do the smart thing and try to get a lot of depth now, so we don't have to stumble or hit a rock on the way, trying to win some ballgames. We've got people that can step in that know how to play."

For 10 seasons, Jones terrorized the Bucs as one of the greatest Falcons of all time. However, injuries marred his final seasons in Atlanta and his lone year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, in which he missed seven games. Thusly, the current matters at hand for Bowles concerning Jones are getting the veteran acclimated to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's offense and maintaining him health-wise.

"He's got to learn the system, No. 1," Bowles said. "He's been in a bunch of systems right now. He's a pro. He's going to learn it; it's probably just the terminology. His health has been an issue in the past and he's healthy right now, so we're going to monitor that and keep it up and make sure he can help us."

The ceiling for Jones, who has 879 receptions, 13,330 yards receiving and 61 receiving touchdowns in his career, remains high even if he's clearly not the same Pro Bowl threat he was three seasons ago. And among the many reasons for the Bucs bringing Jones aboard the reigning NFC South titlist's ship is the hope that he can help fill the void left by another future Hall of Famer.

"Well, he's still a good football player," Bowles said. "We've got to replace Gronk's catches. We've got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone and out in the field and we're going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do, and we're happy to have him."

Two years after winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers have a "luxury" and "an extra weapon" in an all-time great.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf reports to camp, holding in amid contract negotiations

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, who missed mandatory minicamp as he vies for a new contract, reported to Seattle training camp on schedule Tuesday.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger's comments on modern NFL players 'rub me the wrong way'

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward responded to Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about what he thought about today's NFL players.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James holding in at training camp until new deal is reached

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Pro Bowl safety James is not practicing due to his contract situation, but said the team's two-time Pro Bowl safety would be practicing fully once a new deal was done.

news

K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

K.J. Wright, who was one of the best linebackers in franchise history, signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he can retire as a member of the organization.

news

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah weighing Vikings' future at quarterback position, won't 'go full Rams' as GM

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says that as Minnesota works through a 'competitive rebuild' to look to the future, quarterback Kirk Cousins might not be the choice under center beyond 2022.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills explains importance of mandated guardian caps during training camp

NFL Network's Judy Battista spoke with the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills during "Inside Training Camp Live" about the implementation of guardian cap requirements across the league, discussing what the guardian caps do and what the NFL hopes to accomplish with this change.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal third season. The Dolphins starting quarterback on Wednesday addressed the perceived critics during the opening week of training camp.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Saints star WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, participating in individual drills and running routes without defensive coverage while sitting out team portions of the session.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets moving Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant to left tackle

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that veteran George Fant is set to be the team's starting left tackle while former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will take over the right tackle spot.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's timeline to return TBD after appendectomy

Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, but did not provide a timeline for the star's return to the building or the field.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW