Buccaneers GM Jason Licht compliments Baker Mayfield with wisecrack: 'He's probably a 10 on the pr--- scale'

"Thank you, I'll take that," Mayfield, as self-aware as any current quarterback, quipped in response.

Licht continued to expand on his explanation of Mayfield's style.

"Baker's kind of an offensive lineman in a quarterback's body. It's what's rallied this team this year. He is a big part of it," Licht said.

Mayfield made some big plays with his legs in 2023 and was never afraid to put his shoulder into a defender to pick up a tough yard. The 28-year-old is as tough as they come, willing to take a hit to make a play.