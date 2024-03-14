 Skip to main content
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht compliments Baker Mayfield with wisecrack: 'He's probably a 10 on the pr--- scale'

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 09:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revamped his value in 2023 by leading the club to a division title.

In his first year with the Bucs, Mayfield showed improved pocket presence and much better decision-making, ultimately leading to a new three-year, $100 million contract.

During Wednesday's press conference announcing the deal, general manager Jason Licht noted that beyond the stats, Mayfield's leadership and physical style helped spearhead the Bucs. The way the GM expressed the team's feelings for the QB, however, came off as funny.

"He set the tone on this team, with his um, for lack of a better word, out of 1-10, he's probably a 10 on the prick scale," Licht said meaning it as a clear compliment, via Pewter Report.

"Thank you, I'll take that," Mayfield, as self-aware as any current quarterback, quipped in response.

Licht continued to expand on his explanation of Mayfield's style.

"Baker's kind of an offensive lineman in a quarterback's body. It's what's rallied this team this year. He is a big part of it," Licht said.

Mayfield made some big plays with his legs in 2023 and was never afraid to put his shoulder into a defender to pick up a tough yard. The 28-year-old is as tough as they come, willing to take a hit to make a play.

It's a lot easier to watch a $7 million quarterback lower his shoulder into a 300-pound lineman than it is a $33 million man. Mayfield's "offensive lineman" mindset shouldn't change. It's what propelled his career resurrection, but if he gets seriously hurt making one of those plays, it will sting a Tampa club that has designs on a fourth consecutive NFC South title.

