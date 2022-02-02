Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht ready 'to go down every avenue' to find Tom Brady's successor 

For Licht, Monday was more about saluting Brady's bountiful autumns than pondering the seasons to come, though the monumental task at hand will command the spotlight following Brady's announcement.

"I think it's important that we just look at the entire team, as well," Licht said. "In the last couple years, we've won a lot of games. It's been a team effort and Tom would be the first to tell you that. Tom is an unbelievable quarterback -- the best. We will have to make decisions and figure out what we think is the best decision moving forward for the Buccaneers, whether that's someone in-house, whether that's the draft, there are trades, there is free agency. We've been working on it right now. Today isn't the day that I want to give out our plan of what we are going to do. It's more celebrating Tom and what he has done for us, which has been very substantial to say the least."

Brady's two seasons in Tampa produced a division title, five postseason wins and the franchise's second Super Bowl victory.

As Brady was a catalyst for two seasons of triumph, the Buccaneers' 2022 starting quarterback might well have the biggest cleats to fill in NFL chronicle. Now, Tampa is saddled with maintaining its newly found standard of winning while also tempering its expectations at quarterback after two years of operating with the G.O.A.T.