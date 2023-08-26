QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Young looked comfortable in the shotgun, where he was aligned for 75% of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, but was also 3 for 3 under center. Pressure has been the Panthers' biggest cause for concern throughout the preseason, and Young was sacked once when James Houston beat Ikem Ekwonu around the edge. However, Young did have room to step up into the pocket and a window to get the ball off sooner. Nonetheless, he was pressured 23% of the time -- which was an improvement from a woeful 43% showing the week prior against the New York Giants.

Young got going on the first play from scrimmage, hitting fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo on a crosser for 14 yards.

It was Thielen who Young looked for and found the most, though. The QB targeted the former Minnesota Vikings standout five times in the game, completing four passes for 48 yards.

Young hit on his first four passes, but then misfired on his following four attempts, leading to the Panthers settling for a field goal and a 3-0 lead to end the opening drive. The highlight for Young might well have been a 5-yard scramble. After a play-action bootleg, Young was staring straight at Houston, but improvised and juked past the Lions defender to avoid a sack and then made another juke to get an extra yard.

"He has that in him, he has that instinct, he has that make-you-miss," Reich said of Young's scrambling ability. "Like even when a guy has him dead to rights."

Frustrated by how the first drive ended, Young came out firing and hit Thielen for a 21-yard completion to start the second series. He added a big 13-yard scramble up the middle (that ended in an awkward slide) on third-and-9 to keep the chains moving. Three plays later, Young lofted a nice ball to Thielen, who stepped just inside the pylon for six.