Bryce Petty measures well at Senior Bowl weigh-in

Questions about Petty's potential as a pro center more around whether he can adapt to a pro-style system from Baylor's shotgun spread attack. But the senior at least proved to be as-advertised in the size department. Baylor's official roster listed him at 6-3, 230. Petty is among the most high-profile prospects on hand for the annual all-star event, which opens practice Tuesday and concludes with the game Saturday afternoon.