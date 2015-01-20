Bryce Petty measures well at Senior Bowl weigh-in

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty measured 6-foot-2 and three quarters and weighed 230 pounds Tuesday at the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in, leaving NFL scouts no questions about whether he fits the NFL's preferred range of size at the quarterback position.
Questions about Petty's potential as a pro center more around whether he can adapt to a pro-style system from Baylor's shotgun spread attack. But the senior at least proved to be as-advertised in the size department. Baylor's official roster listed him at 6-3, 230. Petty is among the most high-profile prospects on hand for the annual all-star event, which opens practice Tuesday and concludes with the game Saturday afternoon.
Other quarterbacks on hand include Auburn's Nick Marshall, who will convert to cornerback for draft preparation but is playing quarterback this week, Oregon State's Sean Mannion, Alabama's Blake Sims, Colorado State's Garrett Grayson and East Carolina's Shane Carden.
- The impressive physique of several players created a buzz among coaches and scouts. Among those who looked to be in peak condition were USC CB Josh Shaw, Clemson DL Grady Jarrett, Miami LB Denzel Perryman, Auburn WR Sammie Coates and Arkansas LB Martrell Spaight. Perryman, whose height is a concern among scouts, measured just 5-10 5/8, but was a rock-solid 242 pounds.
- Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah measured just 5-8 1/4 and 198 pounds, the smallest but most accomplished running back at the Senior Bowl this week.
- Washington DL Danny Shelton is among the fastest-rising prospects on hand for the Senior Bowl. He measured 6-1 3/4, 343 pounds and could be the first nose guard chosen in the 2015 draft. As such, Shelton is a potential first-round target for NFL clubs who employ a 3-4 defense and are in need of a gap-control nose man on early downs. Among the 3-4 teams with such a need: the Cleveland Browns.
- Among the healthy players who declined invitations to the Senior Bowl were Oregon QB Marcus Mariota, South Carolina OG A.J. Cann, Iowa OT Brandon Scherff, Clemson DE Vic Beasley, Louisville WR DeVante Parker and Missouri OL Mitch Morse.