Bryce Petty edges Johnny Manziel for first Earl Campbell Award

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty won the inaugural Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the best college football in or from the state of Texas.
Petty bested Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, Aggies wide receiver Mike Evans, Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro and Missouri quarterback James Franklin for the honor, which was presented Friday night.
"The votes were close, but Bryce had an amazing season, and we were proud to celebrate his achievements at the banquet," Campbell said.
Petty led the Bears to their first-ever Big 12 championship and a BCS bowl by throwing for 4,200 yards and 32 touchdowns against three interceptions and rushing for 14 touchdowns.
And while Baylor's status as Big 12 favorite entering next season dissipated with its loss in the Fiesta Bowl and Oklahoma's late-season surge, Petty will unquestionably be the top senior quarterback in the country, according to NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt.
Baylor head coach Art Briles went one step further, telling the College Football 24/7 podcast that Petty will be a top-five pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.