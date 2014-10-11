Bryce Petty, Baylor mount huge comeback to beat TCU

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin nearly pulled off the upset for the second week in a row to put the team in the driver's seat for the Big 12 title but came up just short, lofting a fade on fourth down at midfield on the final drive that fell incomplete. He racked up 287 yards through the air but kept many drives alive thanks to his legs, moving the chains when the Frogs needed them most. While it was no doubt a heart-breaking loss for the team, the progression Boykin has showed as a passer gives TCU hope in a Big 12 that is still up for grabs with plenty of games left on the schedule.