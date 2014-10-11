Bryce Petty, Baylor mount huge comeback to beat TCU

Baylor and TCU filled up just about every slot on your college football bingo card on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs alone scored via a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, a pick-six, a kick return for a score and a field goal. And they were the team that lost.
The Bears came back from 21 down in the fourth quarter to rally to a 61-58 win and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in a wild shootout that packed all of the insanity of Week 6 into a single four-plus-hour game seven days later.
There were turnovers. There were amazing catches. There were also plenty of yards -- all 1,265 of them -- and points (a combined 119). In fact, it was the most yards and points ever in a game by two teams ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll.
Quarterback Bryce Petty made an impressive case for the Heisman Trophy, tossing a pick-six in the final frame but turning the team's fortunes around with 24 unanswered to cap off a remarkable win. He finished the afternoon-turned-evening in Central Texas 28-of-55 for 510 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Petty also added 24 yards on the ground but wasn't the rushing threat he normally is against Gary Patterson's defense.
Speaking of that defense, it gave up 782 yards after previously being one of the few units that could slow Baylor's high-flying offense the past few seasons.
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin nearly pulled off the upset for the second week in a row to put the team in the driver's seat for the Big 12 title but came up just short, lofting a fade on fourth down at midfield on the final drive that fell incomplete. He racked up 287 yards through the air but kept many drives alive thanks to his legs, moving the chains when the Frogs needed them most. While it was no doubt a heart-breaking loss for the team, the progression Boykin has showed as a passer gives TCU hope in a Big 12 that is still up for grabs with plenty of games left on the schedule.
Shawn Oakman, the highly-touted Baylor defensive lineman, made his presence felt a handful of times during the game but was part of a unit that will see its previously sterling statistical rankings shoot up quiet a bit after allowing 485 yards and five touchdowns.
It was a wild, amazing game in Waco that flew in the face of expectations and one the Bears were fortunate to survive. In this playoff era, survive and advance might be all they need to do, and they proved once again they're never out of any game no matter how much time is left on the clock.