Bruce Ellington to play basketball during Gamecocks' break

Just what Ellington, a junior, wants to do with his athletic ability after college is an interesting question. He was recruited on a basketball scholarship, and only picked up football after he had been on campus for a year. But he's led the Gamecocks in receiving for two consecutive seasons, pulling in 43 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns this year. Last year, he did much the same (40 for 600, seven TDs). But he is also the Gamecocks' most valuable basketball player, having led the team in minutes per game last year (32), while averaging 10 points as a steady, floor-general point guard.