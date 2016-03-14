Bruce Arians: Combine receivers slowest in 20 years

Of course, not all the receivers ran in Indianapolis, and those that didn't could eventually show the class has more speed than the combine indicated. Arguably the draft's top two receivers, Baylor's Corey Coleman and Ole Miss' Laquon Treadwell, have yet to test in the 40. Two others who have yet to run: South Carolina's Pharoh Cooper and Notre Dame's Chris Brown. The pro days for all four are yet to come.