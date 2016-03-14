Bruce Arians: Combine receivers slowest in 20 years

The wide receiver class in the 2016 NFL Draft drew its share of criticism at the NFL Scouting Combine in February for its lack of speed. But NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock and Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos weren't the only ones to notice; Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians made a similar remark.
"It was probably more disappointment than guys catching my eye at Indy, this is the slowest group of receivers I've ever seen in 20 years," Arians said, according to Mike Jurecki of Fox Sports 910.
Only two receivers ran under 4.4 40-yard dashes at the combine, Notre Dame's Will Fuller and TCU's Kolby Listenbee. Pittsburgh's Tyler Boyd ran 4.58, and Oregon' Bralon Addison ran just 4.66. Ohio State's Michael Thomas ran just 4.57 and teammate Braxton Miller fell short of his own expectations with a 4.50, though Miller improved slightly on that time at OSU's pro day last week.
Suffice it to say Miller won't be the only receiver running a pro-day repeat on his 40-yard dash.
Of course, not all the receivers ran in Indianapolis, and those that didn't could eventually show the class has more speed than the combine indicated. Arguably the draft's top two receivers, Baylor's Corey Coleman and Ole Miss' Laquon Treadwell, have yet to test in the 40. Two others who have yet to run: South Carolina's Pharoh Cooper and Notre Dame's Chris Brown. The pro days for all four are yet to come.
The prevailing opinion out of the combine, however, doesn't leave much room for reversal.