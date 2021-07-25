Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham noncommittal about return, but says knee is 'feeling great' 

Published: Jul 25, 2021 at 05:13 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham has arrived at training camp amid a long rehab and major Browns hype in past years. Pressed with both circumstances this summer, his perspective is a bit different.

The dynamic wide receiver is now focused on the long game.

As it concerns his health, he said that could mean not being full-go in camp or playing in the season opener.

"At this point we're just running our race," he told reporters Sunday at his youth football camp, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. "I feel like in the past, I've been caught up in this question and I'm just not realty here for it anymore. It's whenever I'm ready to get out on the field, that's when it will be. Whenever the team, the docs, my team, everything gets cleared, we'll be ready to go. So whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don't know. It's just whenever we're ready, we'll be ready."

The three-time Pro Bowler added that his ego pushed him to return prematurely in the past, in turn hurting his performance. Beckham asserted he's taking a different approach after tearing his ACL last October, the second season-ending injury of his career. He was a light participant in minicamp last month and has drawn rave reviews from teammate Jarvis Landry﻿.

OBJ is encouraged with how far along he is, although he kept the progress of his knee vague.

"Everything is feeling great. For being at the eight-and-a-half, nine-month mark, I'm doing very well in all our progressions," he said. "I can't wait to be back and be able to do more football stuff. Whenever you have these offseasons and you have to train, you have to do physical therapy for so long of it. It just starts to weigh down on you. But I'm just excited to be back, excited to see all the boys."

The eighth-year veteran is talking like someone who's much more concerned with team objectives than personal ones. He said winning a Super Bowl has driven him most during his latest rehab.

"Most important. It's the only reason," Beckham said. "The only reason to do this is to get one of them rings."

Much like the previous offseason, there was murmurs that maybe Beckham didn't want to be in Cleveland any longer. The narrative effectually fizzled after he spent time with Baker Mayfield﻿. The two have sort of a complicated history, with the young quarterback inexplicably performing better without the star wideout at his disposal over two seasons as teammates.

But the Browns' success last winter without Beckham only made him more confident in their collective future.

"I came back for a reason," Beckham said. "I feel like we have a special opportunity. I was down in Austin with Bake and seeing him a few times since then, just kicking it, hanging out. It's just something that feels special about this team. As I said when I first got here, I wanted it to be like the Patriots. You want to win Super Bowls. I watched [Cleveland] compete last year, and the one game that hurt me the most is watching Kansas City and feeling like, man, I know that I could have made one play, just something to help the team win.

"I think that there's something special going on. There's something special with this city. Watching the Bucs win a championship inspires you even more. Cleveland needs a championship, and I think that's the goal, that's the mentality in that building and that's what I want to be a part of."

Related Content

news

Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher. That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Deshaun Watson was among the Texans QBs to report to training camp Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports. The embattled star was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Bears trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans; Browns, Broncos sign rookies

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW