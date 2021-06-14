Around the NFL

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked amazing' in rehab from knee surgery

Published: Jun 14, 2021
Kevin Patra

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tore his ACL in Week 7 last season on a first-quarter interception by ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿. Since, the football world has seen few glimpses of OBJ.

However, the best friend of the star receiver, ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, has viewed firsthand how Beckham's rehab is going. Beckham participated in Landry's charity softball event over the weekend. Landry told reporters that during offseason workouts, his teammate had looked back to his old self following knee surgery.

"Man, he looked amazing," Landry said via ESPN. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. I can't wait for him to get back out there. He's in fantastic shape, and he's ready to go. He's only what, 6 1/2 months [beyond surgery], and he's already doing some things that will blow your mind away."

Beckham has periodically posted videos on social media of himself running and working out. None of them have given a deep look into how the 28-year-old's rehab has progressed.

Landry said OBJ looked great when they worked out together on the gridiron this offseason.

"He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing -- what he does with one hand," Landry said. "You sit back, and you're like, 'Wait. He's even better than he was last year.'"

Beckham struggled to find a groove last season, and the chemistry with Mayfield never coalesced. He caught just 23-of-42 targets for 319 yards and three TDs in six games before the injury. Beckham was on pace for just over 850 yards over 16 games, which would have been the first time in his career he went under 1,000 yards while playing at least 12 tilts in a season. 

Missing Beckham for the balance of the regular season and the postseason win over Pittsburgh, Cleveland showed they could move the ball without OBJ. However, getting him back healthy and motivated could take the offense to another level. The wideout owns the talent to be a field-tilting force if he returns healthy and gets on page with Mayfield in a pivotal season for Beckham.

