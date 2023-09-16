Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Cooper had three catches for 37 yards in last Sunday's win over Cincinnati but missed a portion of the first half after coming up hobbled with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter after making his first reception. The 10-year veteran logged a full practice on Friday before aggravating his groin today.

For a team looking to improve on a 206-yard offensive effort in the season opener, Cooper's absence likely affects how opponents strategize against a team that prioritizes its rushing attack.

Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin round out the experienced WRs in Cleveland. Rookie Cedric Tillman may see more opportunity should Cooper sit out.

In what was Watson's first season in Cleveland, Cooper led the Browns in receiving with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

Cooper's availability won't be the only looming question for the Browns on Monday night, however. Starting safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is also listed questionable versus Pittsburgh.