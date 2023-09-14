Browns TE David Njoku: Win over Steelers, 2-0 start 'would be huge for us all'

A win on Monday would also mark the first for second-year Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over the Steelers (Watson is 0-2 against Pittsburgh for in his career).

Watson and the Browns will enter Monday's game with a new right tackle after Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Cleveland's season-opening win over the Bengals.

Following Conklin's injury, the Browns signed veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe, who is in his 10th season in the league and spent time with the Rams last season. They also have rookie fourth-round draft pick Dawand Jones, who replaced Conklin on Sunday and is expected to start in Pittsburgh.

"Well, initially, like without anything else, he's built like a tank," Njoku said of Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 374 pounds. "This guy is a monster. Just his physical presence is a lot of confidence on its own and along with that, he's been very dialed in. He's been in the playbook and the game plan day in and day out, so I know he's going to do just fine."

Regardless of who is out there helping to protect Watson on Monday night, Njoku says it's a next-man-up mentality and understands the responsibility the entire offense has in protecting the QB.

"We have his six, meaning we have his back through it all," he said. "I know he's very confident in the O-line and myself and even Nick Chubb and the other running backs and tight ends."

Monday's game will be Watson's first in prime time since the 2020 season (Watson sat out the 2021 campaign and was suspended 11 games last year due to allegations of sexual misconduct). His 6-3 record in prime time is the best in such games of any quarterback who has made at least five prime-time starts since 2017, per NFL Research.

Watson's history under the lights is something Njoku knows well, even dating back to their college days. Njoku was a member of the Miami Hurricanes when they suffered their worst defeat in the program's 90-year history, losing to Watson's Clemson Tigers, 58-0, in 2015.