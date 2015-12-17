Browns, Titans, Chargers still vying for No. 1 overall draft pick

Records:Dolphins: 5-8; Chargers: 3-10

Where they stand: The San Diego Chargers are one of three three-win teams in the NFL, but with a .521 strength-of-schedule ranking, the Chargers would have the No. 3 pick if the draft were held today, and would probably need the tie broken by record in order to rise to the No. 1 pick. A Miami Dolphins team that has lost five of its last seven games threatens San Diego's draft position. Miami's first-round draft pick could be in the top 10 if the Dolphins don't finish well, but a win against the Chargers would make a pick in the low teens more likely.

Looking ahead:San Diego finishes the season with two divisional games on the road against the Oakland Raiders and the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. The Chargers' best chance of a fourth win, and of falling out of contention for the top pick, clearly comes against the Dolphins on Sunday.