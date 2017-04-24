Browns, Saints among 5 teams that control 2017 NFL Draft

No. of selections: 10

Draft picks: Round 1 (2), Round 2 (34), Round 3 (66), Round 4 (109, 143), Round 5 (146, 161), Round 6 (198, 202), Round 7 (219)

Skinny: I can't remember a year where there was so much uncertainty with the second overall pick. There is a safe assumption that the Browns will pick Myles Garret at No. 1, but I can't get a read for what the 49ers will do with the next pick. They could really alter the draft by what they do. If they take a quarterback, it could start a frenzy and trade-up scenario for the other teams looking to secure a signal-caller. If they pass on the top safeties (Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker), I think there's a chance one of them will slide a little bit. There has been some chatter about them having strong grades on Leonard Fournette. If they pick him at No. 2, that would really shake things up. On one hand, I wish I had a better grasp on their plan, but on the other hand, it's going to make a for a very entertaining start on Thursday night.