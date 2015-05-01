Browns' rookies Cam Erving, Danny Shelton to square off

Caveat time: It's not fully clear where Erving will compete on the Browns' offensive line. He played left tackle for most of his final season at FSU, but after a highly successful switch to center late in the year, NFL scouts found him to be a better pro prospect at that position. Browns center Alex Mack broke his leg and was placed on injured reserve last season, and a cautious rehab schedule leaves some question as to whether he'll be fully ready to compete in training camp. If Mack is a go at center, Erving's head-to-head encounters with Shelton in training camp figure to be fewer.