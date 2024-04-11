Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Chubb has racked up 6,511 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns over six seasons, playing in 12 or more games in every year except for his last. Without Chubb, Cleveland was forced to piece together an adequate backfield in 2023, relying on second-year back Jerome Ford, a return of veteran Kareem Hunt, and a sprinkling of speed back Pierre Strong, falling out of the top 10 for rushing yards in the NFL for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Browns have offered limited, vague updates on Chubb's progress as he attempts to return from the injury, which required two separate procedures to properly repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Some have wondered whether the injury and Chubb's high cap number -- $15.825 million in 2024 -- might prompt Cleveland to release the local hero in order to save money on what could end up being a bad investment. Instead, the Browns are protecting themselves financially by offering Chubb the chance to earn some of his salary back with his performance.

First, though, Chubb must complete his recovery and return to the field. After being caught almost empty handed last season, the Browns have prepared accordingly, stocking up on running backs this offseason with the additions of Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman to a room that already includes Chubb, Ford, Strong and John Kelly, bringing their total to six running backs ahead of this month's draft.