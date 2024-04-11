 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nick Chubb's uncertain future has prompted the Cleveland Browns to negotiate an adjusted contract with the star running back.

Chubb and the Browns have agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.

Chubb suffered a significant knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, ending his campaign immediately and throwing his NFL future into doubt. It wasn't Chubb's first encounter with a serious knee injury, but at 28 years old and with a relatively lengthy injury history considered, many have wondered whether Chubb will be able to return with the same abilities that have seen him vault into the upper echelon of ball carriers during his pro career.

Related Links

Chubb has racked up 6,511 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns over six seasons, playing in 12 or more games in every year except for his last. Without Chubb, Cleveland was forced to piece together an adequate backfield in 2023, relying on second-year back Jerome Ford, a return of veteran Kareem Hunt, and a sprinkling of speed back Pierre Strong, falling out of the top 10 for rushing yards in the NFL for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Browns have offered limited, vague updates on Chubb's progress as he attempts to return from the injury, which required two separate procedures to properly repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Some have wondered whether the injury and Chubb's high cap number -- $15.825 million in 2024 -- might prompt Cleveland to release the local hero in order to save money on what could end up being a bad investment. Instead, the Browns are protecting themselves financially by offering Chubb the chance to earn some of his salary back with his performance.

First, though, Chubb must complete his recovery and return to the field. After being caught almost empty handed last season, the Browns have prepared accordingly, stocking up on running backs this offseason with the additions of Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman to a room that already includes Chubb, Ford, Strong and John Kelly, bringing their total to six running backs ahead of this month's draft.

Chubb can complete an excellent comeback story worthy of year-end award consideration if he returns to form in 2024. Judging by Wednesday's news, though, the Browns aren't entirely convinced at this point he'll do so.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that Tennessee's running back duo Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears is interchangeable, giving the offense an added layer of deception.
news

Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in what has been a lopsided rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in recent years.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

Speaking on the "I Can Fly" podcast this week, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he feared that his Achilles injury would have ended his career.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his outlook for 2024 season: 'I got everything to prove'

Nevermind that Geno Smith is the anointed starter for the Seahawks, the two-time Pro Bowler is intent on establishing himself yet again in what he views as a never-ending bout for respect.
news

Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis learning new offense, becoming leader: 'He's got a lot on his plate'

Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the reins as the Titans starting quarterback and is tasked with all the responsibilities that go with that spot, along with learning a brand-new system.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place on March 30 on a Dallas highway. 
news

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has further expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to the teams' uniform closets.
news

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks

Former Baltimore Ravens star defender Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from a March 10 incident outside of a local Starbucks, according to police records.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Top QB prospects Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels to visit Commanders next week

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will start next week by taking an April 15 trip to see the Commanders, while North Carolina passer Drake Maye will follow Daniels with a visit to Washington on April 16-17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.