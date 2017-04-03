Browns, Ravens, Titans to host Clemson's Mike Williams

The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans have arranged pre-draft visits with former Clemson WR Mike Williams.
The potential first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft confirmed the visits on NFL Network's Total Access on Friday, and suggested they could be the last of his pre-draft trips.
"I'm taking a couple visits, going to Cleveland, Baltimore, and Tennessee, and that'll be it," Williams said.
Of course, with more than three weeks remaining before the draft, there is more than enough time for another club to add to Williams' travel itinerary. Given that Williams is considered one of the draft's top three prospects at his position, along with Washington's John Ross III and Western Michigan's Corey Davis, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if a team wanted to squeeze in some more time with him.
The Ravens and Titans both have a draft need at the position. The Browns used a first-round pick on a receiver just a year ago in Corey Coleman of Baylor, but his production (33 catches, 413 yards) was limited by a broken hand.