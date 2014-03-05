Browns, Raiders, Ravens show interest in Isaiah Crowell

All three of those teams are in a transition of sorts at the running back position. The Browns traded former first-round pick Trent Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts last year, opening the door not only for more competition at the position, but more salary investment, as well. The Raiders' top two rushers from last season, Rashad Jennings and Darren McFadden, are set to become free agents. The Ravensranked No. 30 in the NFL in rushing last year, and leading rusher Ray Rice followed his least productive season in five years with an embarrassing arrest.