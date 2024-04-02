 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson updates shoulder progress: 'We're in a great spot'

Published: Apr 02, 2024 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Much like 2023, the Cleveland Browns' 2024 season depends heavily on Deshaun Watson.

Before we can talk about performance, though, Watson's health comes first. Just as he was building steam last season, putting together his best performance as a Brown in a Week 10 comeback win over the Ravens, Watson suffered a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder, ending his campaign prematurely. He's since undergone surgery and remains in the rehab process, where he recently said he's making good progress.

"The situation is good," Watson said on his QB Unplugged podcast. "We're in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth.

"As long as I'm feeling well and the doctors and (physical therapists) and everyone are on the same page, we're in a good spot."

Related Links

Browns management has echoed a similar refrain in the last month, providing intermittent, positive updates on Watson's status. Time is, as Watson said, on his side, and it doesn't seem as if Cleveland has any reason to worry Watson won't be ready for the 2024 season.

Still, until he's fully cleared and shows he can reclaim his throwing ability, Browns fans will remain rightfully nervous. Watson's time with Cleveland hasn't exactly lived up to expectation to this point, and he'll need to pick up as closely to where he left off in 2023 if the Browns hope to repeat their run to the playoffs.

Related Content

news

With all eyes on No. 1 pick, Bears coach Matt Eberflus excited about possibilities at No. 9

Chicago has another top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that folks in the football world shouldn't be so quick to overlook. Bears coach Matt Eberflus certainly isn't.
news

Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu on RB Bijan Robinson: 'I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have'

New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu spoke about facing running back Bijan Robinson last season and saw his potential. "I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he's going to be good," Mathieu said. 
news

Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Are 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks poised to make history on Day 1?

The 2024 NFL Draft could see a historic night on April 25 should the first round kick off with four straight quarterbacks being selected with the top four picks, according to NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice cooperating with authorities following reported crash, lawyer says

A lawyer for Kanas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said on Monday that Rice "is cooperating with authorities" after a report of a multi-vehicle crash this past weekend in Dallas involving a car associated with Rice.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Haason Reddick 'happy' to be with Jets: 'I don't think people are ready for what's going to happen'

The Haason Reddick trade became official Monday, and the New York Jets' new pass rusher told the media that he felt "happy" that the deal got done.
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy among top 25 receiving performance-based pay bumps

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned $739,795 in additional pay via the league's performance-based pay program. Guard John Simpson topped the top-25 list, earning $974,613 in his one season with the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Former NFL CB Vontae Davis dies at age of 35

Vontae Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback over 10 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 35, the Davie (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Monday.
news

Browns RB Nyheim Hines says he's 'learned my lessons' following jet ski accident, recovery on track

New Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines missed the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in a jet ski accident. Hines, nearing a return, recently said he's learned his lessons from that incident.
news

Doug Pederson on Jaguars' running game: 'We have to get Tank (Bigsby) going, bottom line'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says the team has to get running back Tank Bigsby more involved heading into his second season.