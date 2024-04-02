Browns QB Deshaun Watson updates shoulder progress: 'We're in a great spot'

Much like 2023, the Cleveland Browns' 2024 season depends heavily on Deshaun Watson.
Before we can talk about performance, though, Watson's health comes first. Just as he was building steam last season, putting together his best performance as a Brown in a Week 10 comeback win over the Ravens, Watson suffered a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder, ending his campaign prematurely. He's since undergone surgery and remains in the rehab process, where he recently said he's making good progress.
"The situation is good," Watson said on his QB Unplugged podcast. "We're in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth.
"As long as I'm feeling well and the doctors and (physical therapists) and everyone are on the same page, we're in a good spot."
Browns management has echoed a similar refrain in the last month, providing intermittent, positive updates on Watson's status. Time is, as Watson said, on his side, and it doesn't seem as if Cleveland has any reason to worry Watson won't be ready for the 2024 season.
Still, until he's fully cleared and shows he can reclaim his throwing ability, Browns fans will remain rightfully nervous. Watson's time with Cleveland hasn't exactly lived up to expectation to this point, and he'll need to pick up as closely to where he left off in 2023 if the Browns hope to repeat their run to the playoffs.