Browns' Josh Gordon sees club drafting top quarterback

The Browns are taking a close look at yet another quarterback prospect in Alabama's AJ McCarron. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed the two-time national championship quarterback will perform in a private workout for the club Wednesday, and visit the Browns next week. Cleveland is one of two teams with a pair of first-round picks, the other being the St. Louis Rams. Cleveland's picks are at No. 4 and No. 26, which could provide Farmer with his pick of all quarterabacks at No. 4, or his pick of what's left at No. 26. Carr or Bridgewater could be possibilities at No. 26, and NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have projected Bridgewater to be the club's pick with the latter of the two.