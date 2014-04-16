Browns' Josh Gordon sees club drafting top quarterback

Published: Apr 16, 2014 at 05:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordonwent back and forth last month about whether the Cleveland Browns should take Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel or Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft. Now, he's throwing UCF's Blake Bortles and Fresno State's Derek Carr into the mix, too.

But while Gordon remains supportive of veteran Brian Hoyer, he certainly sounds convinced the club will draft a quarterback. And from the names he's mentioning, it's hard not to assume Gordon fully expects it to happen in the first round.

"From talking with (Browns general manager) Ray Farmer, I'm still pretty sure we're going to take a quarterback," Gordon told FOX Sports Ohio.

"Blake Bortles seems like a real tall, sturdy quarterback that might be able to withstand a strong conference like ours," Gordon said. "He looks like he might be able to battle attrition and stay healthy."

Of Carr, the club's No. 1 receiver said the former Fresno State star "has an amazing arm on him and he has run the West Coast offense."

The Browns are taking a close look at yet another quarterback prospect in Alabama's AJ McCarron. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed the two-time national championship quarterback will perform in a private workout for the club Wednesday, and visit the Browns next week. Cleveland is one of two teams with a pair of first-round picks, the other being the St. Louis Rams. Cleveland's picks are at No. 4 and No. 26, which could provide Farmer with his pick of all quarterabacks at No. 4, or his pick of what's left at No. 26. Carr or Bridgewater could be possibilities at No. 26, and NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have projected Bridgewater to be the club's pick with the latter of the two.

