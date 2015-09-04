Browns, Jets credentialed for WR Duke Williams' 2015 debut

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Williams-D'haquille-150904-TOS.jpg

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football.

Auburn vs. Louisville (in Atlanta)

Clubs attending: Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills.

Three top players: Auburn (DE Carl Lawson, WR D'haquille "Duke" Williams, CB Jonathan Jones); Louisville (DE Devonte Fields, DB Josh Harvey-Clemons, LB James Burgess)

Matchup to watch: Williams is fearless over the middle of the field, and Harvey-Clemons, at 230 pounds, will be lurking there as a linebacker-sized safety.

» Predictions for top 10 CFB games of Week 1

Alabama vs. Wisconsin (in Arlington, Texas)

Clubs attending: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers.

Three top players: Alabama (LB Reggie Ragland, DL Jarran Reed, DL A'Shawn Robinson); Wisconsin (LB Vince Biegel, RB Corey Clement, CB Sojourn Shelton)

Matchup to watch: Wisconsin's offense will try to establish Clement at any cost, and Ragland is one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the nation.

Texas at Notre Dame

Clubs attending: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans.

Three top players: Texas (QB Tyrone Swoopes, DL Desmond Jackson, DL Hassan Ridgeway); Notre Dame (OL Ronnie Stanley, LB Jaylon Smith, CB KeiVarae Russell)

Matchup to watch: Smith could have a field day against a Texas offensive line that has more questions than answers.

Texas A&M vs. Arizona State (in Houston)

Clubs attending: Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins.

Three top players: Texas A&M (DE Myles Garrett, OL Germain Ifedi, WR Josh Reynolds); Arizona State (WR Mike Bercovici, WR D.J. Foster, RB Demario Richard).

Matchup to watch: Bercovici will test the Aggies' secondary early and often, but he could find Garrett in his face quickly.

BYU at Nebraska

Clubs attending: Arizona Cardinals.

Three top players: BYU (QB Taysom Hill, LB Bronson Kaufusi, WR Mitch Mathews); Nebraska (QB Tommy Armstrong, Jr., LT Alex Lewis, RB Terrell Newby)

Matchup to watch: In his first game back on a reconstructed knee, will Hill stay in the pocket or test the Nebraska linebackers, and the knee, with his prolific rushing skills?

TCU at Minnesota (Thursday)

Clubs attending: Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins.

Three top players: Minnesota (DB Eric Murray, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, RB Rodrick Williams); TCU (QB Trevone Boykin, WR Josh Doctson, RB Aaron Green)

» Boykin helps TCU narrowly escape Minnesota in opener

Michigan at Utah (Thursday)

Clubs attending: San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills.

» Utah spoils Jim Harbaugh's Michigan debut

Three top players: Michigan (LB Joe Bolden, DB Jabrill Peppers, OL Mason Cole); Utah (RB Devontae Booker, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Kenneth Scott)

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.