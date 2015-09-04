Browns, Jets credentialed for WR Duke Williams' 2015 debut

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football.
Auburn vs. Louisville (in Atlanta)
Three top players: Auburn (DE Carl Lawson, WR D'haquille "Duke" Williams, CB Jonathan Jones); Louisville (DE Devonte Fields, DB Josh Harvey-Clemons, LB James Burgess)
Matchup to watch: Williams is fearless over the middle of the field, and Harvey-Clemons, at 230 pounds, will be lurking there as a linebacker-sized safety.
Alabama vs. Wisconsin (in Arlington, Texas)
Clubs attending: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers.
Three top players: Alabama (LB Reggie Ragland, DL Jarran Reed, DL A'Shawn Robinson); Wisconsin (LB Vince Biegel, RB Corey Clement, CB Sojourn Shelton)
Matchup to watch: Wisconsin's offense will try to establish Clement at any cost, and Ragland is one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the nation.
Texas at Notre Dame
Three top players: Texas (QB Tyrone Swoopes, DL Desmond Jackson, DL Hassan Ridgeway); Notre Dame (OL Ronnie Stanley, LB Jaylon Smith, CB KeiVarae Russell)
Matchup to watch: Smith could have a field day against a Texas offensive line that has more questions than answers.
Texas A&M vs. Arizona State (in Houston)
Clubs attending: Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins.
Three top players: Texas A&M (DE Myles Garrett, OL Germain Ifedi, WR Josh Reynolds); Arizona State (WR Mike Bercovici, WR D.J. Foster, RB Demario Richard).
Matchup to watch: Bercovici will test the Aggies' secondary early and often, but he could find Garrett in his face quickly.
BYU at Nebraska
Three top players: BYU (QB Taysom Hill, LB Bronson Kaufusi, WR Mitch Mathews); Nebraska (QB Tommy Armstrong, Jr., LT Alex Lewis, RB Terrell Newby)
Matchup to watch: In his first game back on a reconstructed knee, will Hill stay in the pocket or test the Nebraska linebackers, and the knee, with his prolific rushing skills?
TCU at Minnesota (Thursday)
Clubs attending: Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins.
Three top players: Minnesota (DB Eric Murray, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, RB Rodrick Williams); TCU (QB Trevone Boykin, WR Josh Doctson, RB Aaron Green)
Michigan at Utah (Thursday)
Three top players: Michigan (LB Joe Bolden, DB Jabrill Peppers, OL Mason Cole); Utah (RB Devontae Booker, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Kenneth Scott)