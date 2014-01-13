Browns' interest in Johnny Manziel could come at a price

And, of course, there is always the possibility that the Browns are floating the idea that Manziel is their guy to drum up interest from other clubs wanting to move up and get the former Aggies star themselves. After all, it's not as if Cleveland couldn't trade down and make good use of a couple of extra picks itself, coming off a 4-12 season. If the Browns would be happy with another quarterback drafted later in the round, or even the second round, they could parlay Manziel Mania into a windfall of picks with which to rebuild the roster.